TPC Summerlin hosts the PGA Tour Shriners Children's Open through Oct. 15. The PGA Tour aims to positively impact fans, communities and partners by showcasing the most remarkable golf players. The 501( c )(3) nonprofit organization amplifies charitable giving toward Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Proceeds aid in covering costs for treatment of burn injuries, spine disorders and injuries, craniofacial conditions, sports injuries and more for patients and families that may be uninsured or unable to cover medical bills. The organization provides care regardless of patients' insurance status and ability to cover medical costs. Such generosity is made possible by donations, which are tax-deductible up to the highest amount permitted by law.

Watch on Peacock and Golf Channel or ESPN+ for PGA Tour Live from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. Tune in to PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM to follow the PGA Tour event happenings 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Donate to the cause, watch the rounds on television, listen in via radio and witness the 40th PGA Tour in Las Vegas, a moment worth celebrating.