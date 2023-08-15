The 10 Best Golf Courses in Las Vegas

By Juliana Jaskot By Juliana Jaskot | | Culture Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature

Hit the links this fall at Las Vegas’ top golf courses.

1. Anthem Country Club

Bask in the panoramic mountain views from the manicured fairways of Anthem Country Club. With varying elevations and a beautiful desert atmosphere, this par-72 course designed by Hale Irwin and Keith Foster presents a memorable time for all those who visit. Newer golfers and seasoned veterans are welcome to work on improving their strokes by utilizing the immense practice resources available. Henderson, 702.614.5000, anthemcc.com

2. Cascata Golf Club

Enjoy the upscale Cascata golf course designed by Rees Jones. The canyon walls surrounding the par-72 course contribute to its sense of privacy, while beautiful views include man-made flowing waters, a unique site for its desert setting. Finish the day off with a delicious and elegant meal at the Tuscan-style clubhouse and pick from the impressive selection of fine tobaccos in the cigar lounge. Boulder City, 702.294.2005, cascatagolf.com

3. DragonRidge Country Club

Take pleasure in this private championship 18-hole course developed by architects Jay Morrish and David Druzisky. The course utilizes the natural canyons and hillsides of the McCullough Mountains to create a challenging but enjoyable experience. Complete with beautiful greens, extensive fairways and expansive practice amenities, this course is frequently regarded as a favorite. Henderson, 702.614.4444, dragonridge.com

4. Red Rock Country Club

Spend a day at the Red Rock Country Club with friends and family and take in its spectacular facilities. Designer and golf pro Arnold Palmer transformed this stretch of Las Vegas desert into a beautiful landscape with vibrant green fairways and flowing waterfalls. Not only do members have access to the private Mountain Course and public courses Arroyo and Siena, but they also score full access to the fitness center, nine tennis courts, three swimming pools, Red Rock Spa and child care at Tot Stop. Summerlin, 702.304.5600, redrockcountryclub.com

5. Reflection Bay Golf Club

Revel in the extraordinarily lush greens and indulge in unforgettable play time at the Reflection Bay Golf Club, located in the community of Lake Las Vegas. Crafted in 1998, this Jack Nicklaus-designed course is the first public resort golf club in Nevada. Previously the home of the Wendy’s 3-Tour Challenge, this par-72 course still remains a favorite for many golf pros. Experience luxe amenities, including access to a private beach and yachts such as La Contessa and Lady of the Lake. The astounding views of Lake Las Vegas alone are compelling enough to visit. Henderson, 702.740.4653, reflectionbaygolf.com

6. Shadow Creek Golf Course

Tee off at the renowned Shadow Creek Golf Course designed by Tom Fazio. Recognized as one of America’s great golf courses by Golf Digest, it is the perfect place for those who appreciate and respect the traditional golf atmosphere. “Every hole at Shadow Creek has characteristics that make a score of par an achievement,” shares golf course designer Tom Fazio. Play alongside golf pros and other famous guests after booking at this MGM Resorts International destination. North Las Vegas, 866.260.0069, shadowcreek.com

7. Southern Highlands Golf Club



The tranquil fairway at Southern Highlands Golf Club

Enjoy time at the highly exclusive and private Southern Highlands Golf Club. Robert Trent Jones Sr. and his son Robert Trent Jones Jr. devised this 18-hole champion course in the affluent Southern Highlands neighborhood of Las Vegas. The epitome of prestige and elegance, this club is the perfect place for golfers with refined taste and a true love for this classic game. Head to the Spa at Southern Highlands to enjoy top-notch treatments for a relaxed finish to a competitive game. Southern Highlands, 702.263.1000, southernhighlandsgolfclub.com

8. The Summit Club



Hole seven at The Summit Club offers competitors primo mountain views.

As the only residential lifestyle club in Las Vegas, Summit Club is unmatched. The 18-hole Tom Fazio-designed course resides on a 555-acre oasislike property. Offering extensive walking trails, this club is home to endless possibilities for adventure and action. Plus with its proximity to the Las Vegas Strip, nights out in the city are easily accessible. Las Vegas, 702.970.2150, summitclubnv.com

9. TPC Summerlin



A look at hole 15 at TPC Summerlin

Home to the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open, the course at TPC Summerlin offers a memorable challenge. Golf course architect Bobby Weed envisioned a layout, as described by his company’s motto, that “design complements maintenance and maintenance complements design.” Sculpted out of the Las Vegas desert, this course is just that. As the first golf course to be declared an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary System by Audubon International, TPC Summerlin is also committed to protecting its natural wildlife habitats as well. Summerlin, 702.256.0111, tpc.com

10. Wynn Golf Club



Tee off at hole one without ever having to leave the Strip at Wynn Golf Club.

Located along the Las Vegas Strip, Wynn Golf Club is the premier place to unwind and escape the lively atmosphere without having to travel far from the main action of the city. Designed by Tom Fazio, this 18-hole championship course is open to resort guests and the public and stands as the only resort course along the Strip, where all skill levels are welcome. Las Vegas, 702.770.4653, wynnlasvegas.com