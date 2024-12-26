Inside The $1 Million Golden Globes Gift Bag

Culture, Art, Awards,

The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave

Winning a Golden Globe isn’t just a coveted career milestone for actors.

It’s also the opportunity to secure a lavish gift bag of luxury experiences and items across travel, beauty, apparel wellness, wine, spirits and cigars.

Curating the ultimate swag bag, the Golden Globes and Robb Report have given an inside look at what the winners and presenters at the 2025 ceremony will take home.

The 82nd annual ceremony takes place on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton. Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the show will air live on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount Plus.

Films and TV shows like Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Wicked, The Bear and Shōgun lead the nominees with the most nods, increasing not only their chances of securing a Golden Globe, but also “The Ultimate Gift Bag.”

The centerpiece, the Atlas Bespoke Weekender Bag, holds everything together. Accessorized with a brushed stainless steel “Golden Globes” travel tag, the organic cotton interior bag features suede accents, a double handle and a removable shoulder strap.

Inside is the crown jewel: The Ultimate Gift Book, a detailed guide of the 28 curated products and experiences that winners and presenters can choose from. Highlights include a three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos at The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave ($507,492 value); a non-surgical stemcell facelift by Sr. Simon Ourian ( $40,000 value) and a wine tasting and dinner experience in Bordeaux by Liber Pater ($272,000 value)

See the full list of items and offerings below.

Travel and Experiences

ACX Access and Helsinki Citycopter: A private flight and stay in Finland to see the Northern Lights ($48,000, available to one recipient) The Reserve at Grace Bay by Beach Enclave: Three-night stay in a beachfront villa in Turks and Caicos ($507,492, available to nine recipients) Celestia Phinisi Yacht: Five-day luxury yacht charter throughout the Coral Triangle in Indonesia ($60,000, available to all 100 participants) JOALI BEING: Five-night stay and wellness experience in the Maldives ($33,800, available to 50 participants) L'Ermitage Beverly Hills: One-night stay in a Beverly Hills suite ($1,500, available to all 100 participants) Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Three-night stay in the Bali Jungle ($5,800, available to three participants) Round Hill Hotel and Villas: Three-night stay in a 6-bedroom Caribbean estate villa ($35,000, available to one participant) The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman: Five-night stay in a Grand Cayman resort ($55,000, available to all 100 participants) The Tasman, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Hobart: Two-night stay and whisky experience in Tasmania, Australia ($4,935, available to five participants)

Beauty, Apparel and Wellness

BEAU DOMAINE: The Fluid Cream ($209, available to all 100 participants) Coyuchi: A choice of decadent organic linen or cotton sateen sheets ($572 - $1,392, available to all 100 participants) CurrentBody: A cutting-edge LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2 ($469, available to all 100 participants) Dr. Simon Ourian: A non-surgical Stemcell Facelift ($40,000, available to one participant) EXPONENT: Vitamin C Serum and COQ10 ($98, available to all 100 participants) FEMMUE: A kit of flowery skin-care essentials ($290, available to all 100 participants) FORWARD__Space: A personalized, dance-focused workout and wellness experience ($15,000, available to 25 participants) La Prairie: Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate serum ($935, available to 40 participants) NB44: A custom-designed suit handcrafted in Italy ($11,400, available to three participants) NordicTrack: A cutting-edge NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill ($15,000, available to four participants) Perfumehead: An exquisite small-batch fragrance from the award-winning LA Collection ($615, available to 50 participants) The Maybourne Beverly Hills: Oxygen Facial ($1,400, available to 10 participants)

Wine, Spirits and Cigars

Casa Komos Brands Group: A rare bottle of Komos XO tequila ($2,000, available to 10 participants) Casa Komos Brands Group: The celebrated collection of Reposado Rosa, Añejo Cristalino, Añejo Reserva, and Extra Añejo ($950, available to 15 participants) Casa Komos Brands Group: A sustainability-minded trip to the Komos Foundation in Tequila, Mexico ($5,500, available to one participant) Davidoff Cigars: A humidor made for travel ($440, available to 20 participants) Isle of Harris Distillery: A bottle of The Hearach Single Malt Scotch Whisky and/or Isle of Harris Gin ($90 and $150, available to all 100 participants) Liber Pater: Wine tasting and dinner experience in Bordeaux, France ($272,000, available to one participant) Liber Pater: A trio of ultra-rare 2015, 2018, and 2019 vintages ($34,8000, available to one participant)

