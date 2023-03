By: The Editors By: The Editors | | People Travel

Global Child TV wants to change the world, one vacation at a time.

The brand is partnering with Modern Luxury to showcase unique experiences across the globe.

See More: How 'Global Child' Host Augusto Valverde Inspires Travel That Can Change The World

"We explore the world through the best experiences and we share life lessons and give back," host and founder Augusto Valverde says. "Every episode, we travel with purpose with friends, like Miss World, Miss Universe, philanthropists and other celebrities who want to make the world a better place."

"[Each] show has a mix of adventure, culture and nature and the best of the travel world, including leaving the people and places we experience better than we found them," he adds.

Watch the video above!