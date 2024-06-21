Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Opening of the Global Ambassador Hotel in Arizona

Culture, Culture Feature,

A cozy guest room at The Global Ambassador Hotel, which recently opened where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley meet

The Global Ambassador signifies a new level of luxury hospitality for the Scottsdale, Arizona area, an alluring destination for locals and visitors alike.



the hotel’s front desk

In the years, months, weeks and days leading up to its opening, talk of new Arizona property Global Ambassador reached a fever pitch. Now open, the first luxury hotel from Sam Fox— whose Fox Restaurant Concepts opened more than 150 restaurants nationwide—takes his vast experience and excellent taste to the next level, revealing a sophisticated and exciting new pillar in the community.



a peek inside one of the well-appointed guest suites.

THE HOTEL

Positioned where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley meet, The Global Ambassador is conveniently located, close to shopping, hiking, golf and more. Design-wise, no expense was spared in creating a striking ambiance throughout, with each public and private space boasting high-end finishes and thoughtful details. Beyond the guest rooms and public spaces are five dining venues, each with a unique menu and vibe, a world-class spa and fitness center, and an exclusive private club.





Suite bathrooms feature freestanding tubs, double vanities and copious storage

THE ROOMS

There are 141 rooms designed by Fox and Judith Testani of Testani Design Troupe, who pored over every piece of furniture and finish. Rich textural and patterned wallpaper sets the tone, as do the oak hardwood floors, custom walnut millwork and commissioned artwork by Michael Carson. The suites are especially impressive, with walk-in closets and gorgeous, roomy bathrooms with free-standing tubs, double vanities, Byredo products and Dyson hairdryers. The supremely comfortable beds are dressed in Matouk linens.

THE FOOD & DRINKS

All five restaurants have a unique personality. Located on the lobby level, Le Market is the go-to for everything from morning coffee and breakfast to wine and cheese plates curated by the in-house fromager. Parisian steakhouse and bistro Le Âme offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, while poolside cafe Pink Dolphin dishes out Mexican and Peruvian-inspired plates and drinks. Rooftop restaurant théa is worth a visit for the views alone, but the inventive Mediterranean fare is also stellar. Since opening, it’s been one of the area’s hottest destinations for dinner, and it recently started serving weekend brunch. Lastly, the Lobby Bar is a go-to for classic and craft cocktails paired with delicious and decadent snacks—think housemade potato chips with onion dip and Ostera caviar.





steak frites au poivre, French onion soup, whole steamed artichoke and cocktails at Le Âme

THE AMENITIES

The fitness and wellness programming is top-notch, with a state-of-the-art gym, invigorating classes and a peaceful spa. Equipped with 10 treatment rooms and locker rooms decked out with a jacuzzi, cold plunge, steam room and sauna, the spa’s menu includes thoughtful treatments like The Method by Augustinus Bader, the U Beauty Resurfacing Body Glow Treatment and many more. There’s also reiki, acupuncture, reflexology and cryotherapy. The 9,000-square-foot fitness facility features Technogym and Eleiko equipment, a movement studio, a spin studio and a Pilates room.





chic surrounds at Le Market, a coffee shop located in the lobby area.

THE TAKEAWAY

Visitors from afar and down the road will appreciate the high level of thought and care Fox put into this property. Design-wise alone, it’s a triumph— rich, layered, curated and comfortable. The vast dining and drinking options make this hotel a true destination, and the warm, intuitive service takes everything to the next level. It’s hard to believe that this is Fox’s first luxury hotel—he seems made to do this. What will he do next? We’ll just have to wait and see. globalambassadorhotel.com