These Giving Tuesday 2022 Deals Bring Travel, Wine, Jewelry And Ice Cream

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

The Lioness Collection by Purvi Padia and London Jewelers

The weekend after Thanksgiving has long been the most notable stretch of the shopping calendar in the United States, and with the ever-increasing popularity of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, it’s a tradition that’s only growing.

Still, the true spirit of the holidays is to give back, and Giving Tuesday is a fast-catching twist on the shopping spree window that asks us to spend our money (or just our time) in ways that truly make a difference to the world at large.

See also: 6 Great Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals For The Beauty Queen, World Traveler & More

This Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, there are more than a few ways to have your cake—or ice cream—and eat it, too. Whether you’re planning a tropical vacation, want to add some sparkly and shine to your wardrobe, or just want to kick back with a nice relaxing glass of vino, there’s a Giving Tuesday offer on our list that will hit all the marks and spread goodwill around the world.

Salt & Straw with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw)

Website

America’s leading man comes together with one of the best darn ice cream makers in the United States to present a first-of-its-kind advent calendar that’s sweet as sweet can be. The Rock and Salt & Straw are bringing you a different inventive ice cream flavor for each of the 12 days leading to Christmas. You don’t know what flavor is in each pint until you pop the lid and put the spoon in your mouth. It’s a delicious and delightful way to celebrate the holiday season, and it gives back funds to the World Central Kitchen. The only catch? There’s only one ice cream advent calendar to go around, and it’s coming up for auction this Giving Tuesday.

Mount Cinnamon Resort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mount Cinnamon Hotel Grenada (@mountcinnamongrenada)

Website

In the mood to plan your mid-winter tropical getaway? Mount Cinnamon Resort in the Caribbean country of Grenada hopes to lure you with its award-winning beaches, luxury villas, lush landscapes, relaxing spa treatments and island activities. All that is enough to create a dream vacation, but if you book this Giving Tuesday, the resort will donate one bag of pet food to the Grenada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for each and every reservation made. No code is needed, just complete your purchase on Nov. 29 and start planning your stay!

Purvi Padia x London Jewelers

Website

The lioness is a symbol of strength, love, bravery and grace. That’s why New York-based interior designer and noted philanthropist Purvi Padia teamed with London Jewelers to create The Lioness Collection; a beautiful set that includes necklaces, bracelets, charms, a ring and a Shina bowl. The collection raises awareness for Padia’s UNICEF initiative, Project LION, which helps improve the lives of 1.5 million orphaned children in India. All net proceeds of the collection will directly support Project LION, so peruse the wonderful items and buy something that truly makes a difference.

Sonoma-Cutrer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonoma-Cutrer (@sonomacutrer)

Website

Wine is one of life’s greatest delights, and Sonoma-Cutrer is proud to bring a unique blend that melds Burgundian traditions with Californian technique, grown in the rich soil of the Sonoma Valley. Whether you're looking for its award-winning chardonnay, ready to try a sultry pinot noir, or want to celebrate with a special release, Sonoma-Cutrer will donate 5 percent of all sales made through its website to No Kid Hungry, up to $1,000. Do your part and say cheers!

Want to know where else your money can do the most? Check our list of must-give gifts that have a philanthropic angle, and be sure to check our ultimate holiday gift guide, too.