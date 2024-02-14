Givenchy's Voyou Chain Bag Takes You From Day To Night

By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty

Givenchy’s Voyou chain bag is as easy as your favorite jeans and elegant enough for a night on the town.

When the original Givenchy Voyou debuted a year ago, its casual shape and nonchalance made it an immediate hit on and off the runway. In its latest incarnation, with almost jewelry-like hardware graduating from smaller to larger, the chain slides easily over the shoulder and adds an instant hint of sophistication. With its slimmed-down shape and inner workings, complete with a roomy interior and zipped pocket for essentials, there is no doubt that this is a bag for everyday wear. Available in seasonal styles like denim (shown here), suede, metallic leather, or classic black or ivory tumbled leather, the Voyou chain bag is the statement you want to make.