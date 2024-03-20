By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Watches & Jewelry Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature Style & Beauty Feature Features Style style and beauty Featured Style & Beauty fashion Shop List - Shopping Hotel Amenities Hotel

Renowned fashion designers have opened fresh boutiques on the Las Vegas Strip. Here’s the inside scoop.

The refreshed Hermès boutique at Bellagio Resort & Casino reflects the gradients and blurs of the landscape at Lake Como. PHOTOS BY FRANK OUDEMAN

HERMÈS



With a heritage that dates back to 1837, French luxury design house Hermès has doubled down on its presence at Bellagio Resort & Casino with a fully reimagined boutique. Tucked off Bellagio’s main entryway, the RDAI-designed store pays homage to Lake Como and the Italian lakeside town of Bellagio, which inspired the resort’s timeless aesthetic. Hermès devotees are invited to cross light terrazzo floors that sparkle with mother-of-pearl to discover dedicated rooms highlighting the brand’s signature silks, perfume, beauty, homeware, shoes, ready-to-wear apparel, fine jewelry and watches. Artwork by Flora Moscovici, Julie Peifier and Samuel Gratacap, among others, accompany originals from the Hermès collection to brighten the walls of the ethereal space. Immerse yourself in a world where heritage and modernity collide in a way only Hermès can provide.

Giuseppe Zanotti's new flagship store at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRAND

GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI

Located on the Bleau Level at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Giuseppe Zanotti has opened a brand-new 1,800-square-foot boutique. Step into a glamorous and gilded space where the Italian fashion designer’s sparkling heels, sneakers, handbags, accessories and more shine bright against metallic fixtures. “I wanted to create a boutique that stood out and pulled you in. I found inspiration in one of my most iconic shoes—the Pyramid sandal—and turned its defining golden hardware into the store’s most alluring architectural pattern,” says Giuseppe Zanotti, the brand’s founder and creative director. “With the store at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, I wanted to unequivocally reestablish our luxury position, and I wanted to do that by showcasing the brand’s cool sophistication while simultaneously creating a warm, intimate, luxurious environment for our clients.” Talk about putting your best foot forward.