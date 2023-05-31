Power Couple Giuliana and Bill Rancic Sound Off on Love and Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | People People Feature Interviews Celebrity Migration Apple News

Bill and Giuliana Rancic

As power couple Giuliana and Bill Rancic gear up to host VEGAS magazine’s Power Players event at their restaurant, RPM Italian at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace (rpmrestaurants.com; theforumshops.com), the dynamic duo sound off on their success in both love and business. Listen in.

In August, you'll celebrate 16 years of marriage! What has been the key ingredient in your professional and personal partnership?

BR: One of the secrets to our successful marriage, as well as our business partnership, is that we think very much alike. We also have a very similar approach to one another in terms of how we’ve always conducted business. We knew that shortly after we met and certainly before we got married. I think that is one of the reasons we are still so aligned today. We have truly agreed on how we do business.

GR: We have fun together. We really make each other laugh, and I like to think we keep each other balanced. Bill and I play a lot of pickleball, and we also really enjoy taking long hikes.

What are you currently working on?

BR: I am currently writing a book about business advice from some of the greatest business leaders of our time. I am very excited about this, and really see this book as a one-stop shop for entrepreneurs in all stages of their business journey. Together, we are getting close to opening our ninth location under the RPM banner, which will be RPM Italian in West Palm Beach, Fla. We also stay quite busy expanding Giuliana Prosecco, which we are partners in with our restaurant partners, RJ, Jerrod, and Molly Melman.

GR: I am also very busy working on my clothing line, G by Giuliana, which is sold exclusively on HSN. As of today, we have 650 SKUs in our store front, and it has been incredible how much it has grown in 10 years—G by Giuliana has become one of the top fashion brands at HSN. We are expanding into different categories in Q1 of 2024, so we’ve really ramped things up the past couple of years and are incredibly excited for what the future will hold for the G by Giuliana brand.

What does it mean to you to be a power couple?

GR: I think maybe the best answer to that question is we make an effort to find things that we enjoy doing together and not just separately. The fact that we are both involved in so many of our different business endeavors together is something we absolutely love and are very proud of. We also strive to achieve success through a simple philosophy of putting in the hard work and not taking any shortcuts. We do this while being kind to others and allowing others to grow alongside us to reach their full potential. When we are able to do and achieve that, we feel like it is a win-win for everyone.

Where would we find you out and about when you’re in Las Vegas?

BR: When we go to Las Vegas, we like to go to concerts; we both love music, and it is a treat to see live music. We also like to try new restaurants, and of course, we love to go to RPM Italian there, which opened last May at The Forum Shops at Caesars. I wish this sounded more glamorous, but at this stage in our lives, we really appreciate going out to a nice dinner, taking in a concert or a show, and calling it a night!

What's your go-to order at RPM Italian?

GR: Typically, we start out with a lot of appetizers, including the truffle garlic bread and the zucchini fritti. Next, Bill's favorite is the pepperoni pizza, followed by Mama DePandi's Bucatini and eggplant Parmesan. The Bomboloni for dessert is a must because we both have a sweet tooth.

What's next?

BR: We are working on a few new things, but right now, most of our time is devoted to raising our 10-year-old son, Duke. We love watching him play sports and enjoy time hanging out with his friends and their families.