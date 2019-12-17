The Editors | November 22, 2020 | Holiday Gift Guide

Perhaps more than ever before, we are all seeking ways to support our greater community. From advent calendars and holiday decor to trinkets to be treasured, level up your giving game this season with this selection of gifts that give back to charity.

Remember the 2020 Modern Luxury Holiday Gift Guide offers counsel on nine other categories including Gifts For The Beauty Obsessive, Gifts For The Tech Titan, Gifts For The Homebody, Gifts For The Connoisseur, Gifts For The Modern Man, Gifts For The Fashionista, Gifts For The Fitness Fanatic as well as Luxe Stocking Stuffers and Gifts Ideas Under $100.

Tory Burch Printed Face Mask Set

Staying safe has never been more chic than with Tory Burch’s mask set in an array of bold florals. With every purchase, a donation is made to the Tory Burch Foundation, an organization that aids female empowerment, and to the International Medical Corps which helps control the spread of COVID-19. From $35

Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar

Put your best face forward this holiday season with an advent calendar full of skincare essentials. Complete with deluxe, full and mini sizes of rejuvenating products like hyaluronic serum, face masks and enzyme cleanser, this kit contains everything you need to keep skin glowing and refreshed. Each purchase from olivela gives back 20% of the proceeds from your purchase to a charity of your choosing. From $495

Morgan Lane Katelyn Fiona Pajama Set

Ensure a good night’s sleep in style with a matching pajama set from female-owned intimates brand Morgan Lane. These silk-blend sleep shorts and button-down collared top feature delicate black floral etchings atop a rose-pink backdrop, giving a whole new meaning to beauty rest. Each purchase from olivela gives back 20% of the proceeds from your purchase to a charity of your choosing. From $356

House of Fluff Fox Oversized Faux Fur Peacoat

Stand out in a crowd while staying warm in this faux fur coat from NYC-based outerwear company, appropriately dubbed House of Fluff. Its daring cruelty-free rouge fur and oversized fit are right on trend for this winter, and its earth-friendly production makes this coat a guilt-free indulgence. Each purchase from olivela gives back 20% of the proceeds from your purchase to a charity of your choosing. From $595

Black Disco Mid Moon Boots

Equal parts pretty and practical, Moon Boots feature a rubber sole and wrapping laces to prevent slips while navigating icy sidewalks. A healthy dose of black sequins and retro design keep your kicks looking chic. Each purchase from olivela gives back 20% of the proceeds from your purchase to a charity of your choosing. From $205

Roxanne Assoulin X Warby Parker Eyewear Chains

Giving a stylish solution to keeping your glasses in check, jewelry designer Roxanne Assoulin collaborated with eyewear expert Warby Parker to offer beaded chains in three color combinations: rainbow, blue and gold or simple pearl. To give a new meaning to visionary, proceeds from this partnership will go towards Girl Up, a United Nations Foundations initiative to provide young women with leadership opportunities.

Cote No. 92

Making manicures meaningful with their Cote Cares program, the nail color company has teamed up with various organizations to show their support. $2 from each bottle of No. 92 raven black nail polish will go towards The Conscious Kid, an organization dedicated to promoting racial equity and education in young children. From $18

Plant People Advanced Immune Power

It’s more important than ever to take care of your immune system, and Plant People’s vegan supplements are fortified with vitamin C and mushroom extracts to support your wellbeing. Plant People helps support the planet, too, and has partnered with American Forests to plant a tree for every product sold. From $34.99

Herbivore Prism Exfoliating Glow Serum

Brighten up your skincare routine with Herbivore’s Prism, an exfoliating serum infused with a rainbow of plant-based ingredients. Every sale of Prism will support The Trevor Project, an organization that focuses on suicide prevention in LGBTQIA+ youth. From $54

Moon Juice SuperBeauty

Combat aging from the inside out with a powerful antioxidant supplement that promotes collagen production. Moon Juice supports emotional health as well with their collaboration with the body: a home for love, a community-based organization that helps Black women heal from sexual trauma while encouraging self-love. From $54

David Yurman North Star Bracelet with Diamonds

Show your appreciation for a loved one with this dazzling diamond bracelet from David Yurman, part of the brand's new North Star Collection. 20% of all proceeds from sales benefit World Central Kitchen during the months of November and December. From $495