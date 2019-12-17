At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi
Read More

April 14, 2021

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple
Read More

April 14, 2021

Check Out Bowmore's Limited Release Timeless Series

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
Read More

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 15, 2021

See Celine 10's Youthful Chic Ready-to-Wear Winter 2021 Collection
Read More

April 15, 2021

5 Sustainable Fashion Brands We're Loving Right Now
Read More

April 14, 2021

Zoom Fatigue? Get Your Glow Back With Potenza's New Skin-Tightening Treatment
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Giada De Laurentiis' Latest Cookbook Makes Salad Simple

Kristin Detterline | April 14, 2021 | Food & Drink

Share

In her latest cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better, Giada De Laurentiis builds the ultimate salad for lunch, brunch and beyond.

Star chef Giada De Laurentiis has authored nine New York Times bestselling cookbooks. RECIPE COURTESY OF EAT BETTER, FEEL BETTER BY GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; COPYRIGHT © 2021 BY GDL FOODS INC.; PUBLISHED BY RODALE BOOKS, AN IMPRINT OF RANDOM HOUSE, A DIVISION OF PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE LLC

Star chef Giada De Laurentiis has authored nine New York Times bestselling cookbooks.

“I’ve had many requests for this raspberry dressing recipe, especially from friends who have trouble getting their kids to eat salad. A full cup of raspberries blended into the dressing makes it bright pink and a bit tangysweet, so just about anything you put it on is instantly appealing. In the summer, when raspberries are in season, I make it in big batches to keep in the fridge, then serve it on fish or chicken, or with veggies as a dip. It will keep for about a week.”

PHOTO BY KRISTIN TEIG

“Over the last decade, from age 40 to 50, it became impossible to ignore the fact that the choices I had been making for the last 20 years just weren’t working for me anymore. With my busy schedule and the amount of traveling I usually do, I was always suffering from sinus infections and other health issues. I came to understand that what made everything worse was the food I was putting in my body. I was eating foods that my body wasn’t loving, like lots of caffeine and sugar, to make up for how tired I felt on a daily basis. A lot of these foods were inflammatory and, in turn, my immune system was inflamed as well. I decided that I had to change. And that’s not to say I gave up everything. In the book, I tell people to eat the foods that love you back. There are ways to prep foods in advance and make the most of your leftovers, all of which I discuss in the book. The key to eating better to feel better is to listen to your body and make adjustments; accordingly, this book shows you how to do that easily and deliciously.”

PHOTO BY KRISTIN TEIG

ESCAROLE & OLIVE SALAD WITH RASPBERRY DRESSING

Serves 4

FOR THE DRESSING

1 cup fresh raspberries
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. cider vinegar
3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
¼ tsp. kosher salt

FOR THE SALAD

1 small head of bibb lettuce, chopped
1 small head of escarole, cut into
1-inch pieces 1 fennel bulb, stalks removed, thinly sliced
½ tsp. kosher salt
1 cup pitted mixed olives, coarsely chopped
½ cup roasted almonds, coarsely chopped
¾ cup fresh raspberries
½ cup crumbled Gorgonzola dolce (optional; omit if using for a reboot meal)

MAKE THE DRESSING

Combine the raspberries, mustard, vinegar, olive oil and salt in a blender. Puree on high for about one minute, scraping down the sides halfway through, until emulsified. Set aside.

MIX THE SALAD

In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, escarole, fennel and salt. Begin by adding half the dressing and tossing well to coat. Taste the salad to determine if it needs more dressing. Depending on the size of your lettuces, you may not need to use all the dressing. Divide the salad among four bowls and top with the olives, almonds and raspberries. Finish with the crumbled Gorgonzola, if using.

Tags: giada de laurentiis cookbooks the new york times
Categories: Food & Drink

Top to bottom: RECIPE COURTESY OF EAT BETTER, FEEL BETTER BY GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; COPYRIGHT © 2021 BY GDL FOODS INC.; PUBLISHED BY RODALE BOOKS, AN IMPRINT OF RANDOM HOUSE, A DIVISION OF PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE LLC, PHOTO BY KRISTIN TEIG, PHOTO BY KRISTIN TEIG

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: