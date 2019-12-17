Kristin Detterline | April 14, 2021 | Food & Drink

In her latest cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better, Giada De Laurentiis builds the ultimate salad for lunch, brunch and beyond.

Star chef Giada De Laurentiis has authored nine New York Times bestselling cookbooks.

“I’ve had many requests for this raspberry dressing recipe, especially from friends who have trouble getting their kids to eat salad. A full cup of raspberries blended into the dressing makes it bright pink and a bit tangysweet, so just about anything you put it on is instantly appealing. In the summer, when raspberries are in season, I make it in big batches to keep in the fridge, then serve it on fish or chicken, or with veggies as a dip. It will keep for about a week.”

“Over the last decade, from age 40 to 50, it became impossible to ignore the fact that the choices I had been making for the last 20 years just weren’t working for me anymore. With my busy schedule and the amount of traveling I usually do, I was always suffering from sinus infections and other health issues. I came to understand that what made everything worse was the food I was putting in my body. I was eating foods that my body wasn’t loving, like lots of caffeine and sugar, to make up for how tired I felt on a daily basis. A lot of these foods were inflammatory and, in turn, my immune system was inflamed as well. I decided that I had to change. And that’s not to say I gave up everything. In the book, I tell people to eat the foods that love you back. There are ways to prep foods in advance and make the most of your leftovers, all of which I discuss in the book. The key to eating better to feel better is to listen to your body and make adjustments; accordingly, this book shows you how to do that easily and deliciously.”







ESCAROLE & OLIVE SALAD WITH RASPBERRY DRESSING

Serves 4

FOR THE DRESSING

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. cider vinegar

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

¼ tsp. kosher salt

FOR THE SALAD

1 small head of bibb lettuce, chopped

1 small head of escarole, cut into

1-inch pieces 1 fennel bulb, stalks removed, thinly sliced

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 cup pitted mixed olives, coarsely chopped

½ cup roasted almonds, coarsely chopped

¾ cup fresh raspberries

½ cup crumbled Gorgonzola dolce (optional; omit if using for a reboot meal)

MAKE THE DRESSING

Combine the raspberries, mustard, vinegar, olive oil and salt in a blender. Puree on high for about one minute, scraping down the sides halfway through, until emulsified. Set aside.

MIX THE SALAD

In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, escarole, fennel and salt. Begin by adding half the dressing and tossing well to coat. Taste the salad to determine if it needs more dressing. Depending on the size of your lettuces, you may not need to use all the dressing. Divide the salad among four bowls and top with the olives, almonds and raspberries. Finish with the crumbled Gorgonzola, if using.