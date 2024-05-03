Get to Know the Acclaimed Chefs Who Are Making Their First-Ever Las Vegas Appearance at Revelry

By Wynn Las Vegas By Wynn Las Vegas | | Food & Drink Sponsored Post

Revelry is the inaugural food festival at Wynn Las Vegas, taking place over four days this summer with master classes, multi-course dinners, and an epic grand tasting—all from the world’s best chefs, vintners, and mixologists.

The good life is celebrated with every toast and taste. The chefs of Wynn Las Vegas have invited culinary icons and all-stars (names such as Daniel Humm, Dominique Crenn, Thomas Keller, and Dominique Ansel) to collaborate on a series of events, which begin on June 5 with exclusive dinners and culminating in The Feast on June 8, where guests adventure through four distinct worlds of flavor.

Revelry is more than just a celebration—it's a showcase of legendary talent, meticulously curated menus, and the artistry of gastronomy unfolding throughout Wynn Las Vegas. Join the unforgettable journey where every moment is simply delicious.

Meet five culinary players who will make their first appearance on the Strip at Revelry.

At Revelry The Feast, the main event of Wynn's all-new food festival, start on the Road to Tulum and taste the flavors of coastal Mexico, then find yourself at Shibuya Crossing indulging in yakitori and the perfect bite of sashimi. There you will meet social media sensation Yakitoriguy, who is “spreading the gospel of Japanese grilled chicken one skewer at a time.” The former Bay Area startup worker seeks to educate the U.S. on true yakitori, a traditionally casual form of dining found in izakayas or street stalls, typically inexpensive skewers arranged by morsel.

After experiencing Mexico and Japan, escape to the Casbah Marketplace while savoring modern Mediterranean fare and then end up right back here in the American West with an epic “meat-up” at the Four Sixes Ranch Country Cookout. Within that realm, sample prime cuts from “Yellowstone” Producer Taylor Sheridan’s Four Sixes Ranch as they come off the wood-burning rotisserie, or discover Moo's Craft Barbecue's Michelle and Andrew Muñoz who will serve their barbecue pork ribs drenched in sloppy mop sauce, served alongside Grandma's biscuits.

Moo's Craft Barbecue, located in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of L.A., started as an underground backyard barbecue popup in 2017. Inspired by Texas barbecue, high school sweethearts Michelle and Andrew Muñoz use old school techniques to produce delicious smoked meats with a Cali-Mex twist. Recognized by Food & Wine's Best Barbecue in Every State 2020, Moo's is known to draw long lines with guests waiting up to three hours and have inevitable daily sell-outs.

During the Revelry All-Star Dinner on June 7 at Lakeside, the culinary stars align at an out-of-this-world collaborative evening hosted by James Beard Foundation Award-honored Chef Christopher Lee. This six-course tasting experience features dishes from Philip Tessier, Brad Kilgore, and Angie Mar. The evening will end with dessert from Pastry Chef Margarita Manzke of L.A.’s République, who is making her first Las Vegas appearance. She will serve tiramisu with white chocolate crémeux and Harry's Berries strawberries.

Born and raised in the Philippines, Manzke worked at some of L.A.’s most celebrated restaurants including Patina, Spago, and Mélisse. As a result of her inspired work at République, Manzke has been nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef for eight consecutive years, with a win in 2023.

On Thursday, June 6 at the 50 Best Signature Session: Icons Dinner, SingleThread’s Katina and Kyle Connaughton from Healdsburg, California, and Junghyun Park, owner/chef, from Atomix and Atoboy from New York City, will all make their Vegas debuts. They will all collaborate on the main course.

At this event, go on a culinary tour of America’s best restaurants and try signature dishes from the most lauded chefs–all at one table. This once-in-a-lifetime evening brings together Daniel Humm; Park; Connaughton; Dominique Crenn; Pía Salazar; and Dominique Ansel.

In 2016, Katina and Kyle opened SingleThread Farm-Restaurant-Inn in Healdsburg, California. The restaurant has received many accolades including four stars from San Francisco Chronicle; a James Beard Foundation Restaurant Design Award; "Miele One to Watch" award from World's 50 Best Restaurants; and a three-star rating in the Michelin Red Guide within two years of opening. Katina heads up SingleThread Farm at Dry Creek, a 24-acre property with greenhouses, heirloom orchards, and bee hives as well as the foraging program and floral design department.

Park was introduced to the idea of “New Korean” cuisine under the mentorship of chef Jungsik Yim (Jungsik Dang, Seoul) and moved to New York City to become the Chef de Cuisine at Jungsik in Tribeca. In July 2016, JP opened Atoboy with his wife and partner Ellia Park. The restaurant received a glowing two-star review from The New York Times and was also named one of the “Top 10 Restaurants” of 2017. In May 2018, JP and Ellia opened their second project Atomix. He earned the number eight spot on the 2023 World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.