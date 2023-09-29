Search Our Site

George And Amal Clooney Host 2023 Albie Awards Gala: See The Red Carpet Pics

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | September 29, 2023 | People Style & Beauty Eat

George Clooney, Amal Clooney and a bunch of their friends celebrated the 2023 Albie Awards Thursday night, Sept. 28, at the New York Public Library.

The Clooney Foundation For Justice's gala, named after Justice Albie Sachs—a key figure in the end of apartheid in South Africa, honored human rights advocate Dr. Denis Mukwege, reporters Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, Ukrainian human rights group NGO Truth Hounds, the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom and Thai Lawyers for Human Rights.

Julianna Marguiles, Viola Davis, Sofia Vergara, Matt Damon, Scarlett Johannson, Cindy Crawford were just a few of the names on the red carpet.

See the photos below.

George And Amal Clooney

Keegan-Michael Key, Elle Key, George And Amal Clooney

Rachel Weisz And Daniel Craig

Scarlett Johansson

Julianna Marguiles

Jodie Turner-Smith

Sofia Vergara And Heidi Klum

Anne Hathaway

Greta Gerwig

Rande Gerber And Cindy Crawford

Colman Domingo

Kate Moss

Luciana Barroso And Matt Damon

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Jon Stewart

Viola Davis

Julienne Moore

Photography by: Yvonne Tnt, BFA.com; Darian DiCianno, BFA.com