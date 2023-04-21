From Runway to Real Life, The Unboxing Valentino Collection Brings Minimalism to the Forefront

By Kacie Whitman By Kacie Whitman | | Style & Beauty Sponsored Post

Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli embraces individuality and innovation as Maison Valentino enters a new minimalist era with its spring/summer 2023 Unboxing collection.

In its newest ready-to-wear campaign, Valentino champions diversity, personal choice and the utmost in self-expression. Unboxing Valentino, the recently debuted spring/summer 2023 collection, aims to empower creatives across the globe to reimagine these simplistic yet couture tailored designs with one’s own signature style.

Unboxing Valentino focuses on removing excess and inessential forms, so various bodies, faces, histories, and hues can now actively represent the Valentino aesthetic. These minimalist-geared pieces are timeless wardrobe essentials and a canvas for limitless creative possibilities.

Several of the monochromatic runway looks as well as Valentino Garavani accessories were also ciphered with Toile Iconographe, the fashion house’s repeating VLogo emblem. Selecting this famed pattern to be part of the Unboxing collection was intentional; it displays the Valentino identity while simultaneously blurring into the singularity of its wearer.

While minimalism is at the heart of the collection, the luxurious fabrics and structured silhouettes behind each prêt-à-porter piece amplify the maison’s unique story of individuality this season. A basic white shirt is emboldened when styled in the form of a mini dress boasting volume and a flattering cut. Likewise, a drawstring skirt transforms into a stylish statement when made in duchesse satin and delicately draped.

Transitioning runway looks into day-to-day life can be challenging, but creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli designed Unboxing with real people in mind. Each item can be worn exactly as shown on the catwalk with no need for alterations. Piccioli’s inclusive vision can be seen in every detail, down to body suits and lining shades.

Valentino Garavani’s coveted accessories also received the minimalist touch within Unboxing. Each adorned piece was refreshed with the brand’s new visual vernacular while offering versatility to its wearer. Read on to discover a few Unboxing Valentino favorites for you to style this year.

On-The-Go

Small Roman Stud The Handle Bag In Nappa Leather With Tone-on-Tone Studs ($3,800)

Serving as a crossbody, shoulder and handbag in one, The Handle Bag is your constant companion. Equipped with both a detachable chain and leather strap, this quilted lambskin accessory adapts to your daily needs while the embellished maxi studs make a statement.

Natural Beauty

Locó Calfskin Shoulder Bag in Rose Cannelle ($2,850)

The signature VLogo is a subtle centerpiece on this baguette-styled shoulder bag. Constructed with smooth calfskin leather and a removable sliding chain, the Locó is timeless and can be styled for any occasion day or night.

A Pointed Pump

Rockstud Pumps in Patent Leather and Polymeric Material With Straps 100 MM ($1,250)

With its own air of sophistication, this rockstud pump knows the power it yields. A classic silhouette can be transformed thanks to this heel's edgy finish.

Shop Valentino’s Unboxing collection at Valentino.com.