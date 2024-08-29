Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, The Latest, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Art, Community, Apple News, City Life,

Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art explores the evocative evolution of Chinese photography in From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography.



Hong Lei’s “After the Dynasty: Ma Lin’s Fragrance with Sparse Shadow (Song Dynasty)” and Huang Yan’s “Chinese Landscape No. 8” and “Chinese Landscape No. 1” on display at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art; PHOTO BY JENKS IMAGING

In its latest exhibition, Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is solely showcasing the art of photography—specifically 37 works from 14 traditionally trained Chinese artists created between 1993 and 2006, a period of significant cultural and technological change in China. From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography is an adaptation of the Hirshhorn Museum’s A Window Suddenly Opens in Washington, D.C. “The opportunity to exhibit a portion of this expansive collection on the West Coast compelled us to narrow the selection to the very specific period where photography made the format jump from film to digital,” shares Demecina Beehn, MGM Resorts director of art and culture.

With the rise of AI and discussions about image authenticity, the exhibition explores similar questions posed by these Chinese artists at the beginning of the century. “During this period, artists embraced the immediacy of print and digital photography to explore the influence of Western society on a new China,” Beehn shares. “Through these featured 37 works, the included artists reckoned with the sudden expansion of both cities and manufacturing industries, the rise of a new consumer class, and a renewed reverence for their cultural and artistic histories.”



An interactive light box and wishing tag installation welcomes guests to From Grain to Pixel: Contemporary Chinese Photography. PHOTO BY JENKS IMAGING

The gallery’s entrance, which has traditionally served as a fun photo op, has been set up as an interactive moment of reflection, complete with traditional wish tags that can be tied to hanging golden chains. “While a majority of the works in From Grain to Pixel highlight monumental social concerns, the artists often provide a glimmer of hope or a wish for the future,” says Beehn. “We wanted visitors to use this space as an opportunity to reflect on the history and context of the works that they had just spent time within the exhibition. … Providing a platform in which visitors from all over the world can begin to communicate, share and express themselves together has been a beautiful demonstration of self-expression.” Stop by now through Oct. 6.