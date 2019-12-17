Michael McCarthy | April 14, 2021 | Lifestyle

We discover four retreats that are not only prime for wellness, but help recharge a traveler’s soul.

One&Only Mandarina overlooks a cliff.

There’s a wonderful Arabian proverb that loosely goes like this: He or she who has health has hope—and, with hope, one has everything. Add to the mix a gracious setting with an unending goal of wellness, and it’s easy to discover the makings of a getaway most of us have needed for a year. Here are four retreats, from Costa Rica to the Berkshires, that are luxe elixirs for the soul.

Costa Rica: Origins Lodge



Costa Rica’s Origins Lodge, which sits high in the jungle, offers countless activities.

Located on a perch high in the Costa Rican jungle, the new Origins Lodge is akin to a dreamy Swiss Family Robinson affair—well, if the latter had six handcrafted luxury lodges, a three-bedroom villa, custom canopy beds, private hot plunge pools and fireheated jacuzzis. French owner Thierry Le Goascoz says he dreamed of creating “a new definition of luxury that will renew how one sees the world.” The treetop retreat offers yoga, nocturnal plant tours, waterfall hikes, chocolate-making at a local cacao farm and horseback riding through the verdant forest. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Luc L’Hourre creates a remarkable culinary experience as he captures the spirit of the region with each dish. The French fusion menu highlights ingredients collected from an on-site organic garden and from relationships with local, sustainable farmers. From $952 per night.

Mexico: One&Only Mandarina



One&Only Mandarina’s 105 villas and treehouses are oases of calm.

High on a pristine stretch of coastline along Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit, this cliffside resort overlooks the Pacific Ocean while having the perfect combo: a beachfront and rainforest setting. More than 50 species of trees populate the property, along with a rich and varied ecosystem that hosts abundant wildlife—all surrounding 105 treehouses and villas constructed with indigenous clay, wood, precious metal and stone. Rooms have private plunge pools and terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows to take in nature’s daily drama. Situated beneath a canopy of large Higuera trees, the One&Only Spa features six treatment rooms for experiences like Nature’s Sanctuary treatment, created exclusively for the resort to calm and relax the mind and body. Guests also can experience mud baths and the outdoor yoga palapa. From $1,490 per night.



A treatment area at the One&Only Spa

The Berkshires: Miraval Resort & Spa



Zen pervades every room at the Miraval Resort & Spa in the Berkshires

There’s much to adore about the new Miraval—the first location for the brand in the Northeast—including a spa whose gate literally leads to a path of wellness. Words of affirmation are inset on the ground: mindful, wellness, sustainability and balance. Once inside, guests see gorgeous details, such as a cairn filled with stones, skylights that mirror organic forms and a giant metal mandala designed by energy healer Alberto Amura. The minimalist Harvest Moon dining room features lots of reclaimed timbers and metal. Light installations convey the sense of summer fireflies flickering in a tree canopy. The Shaker-like elegance of the space feels like dining in a glass pavilion, as floor-to-ceiling windows usher in the light unique to life at 2,500 feet above sea level. The resort’s Life in Balance Culinary Kitchen also hosts hands-on workshops—including gluten-free baking and plant-based barbecues—to learn alongside Miraval’s chefs as they reveal their secrets for adding flavor and texture when creating healthy meals. From $1,338 per night.



A relaxation lounge at Miraval Resort & Spa

Mexico: Viceroy Riviera Maya



Each villa at Viceroy Riviera Maya has its own patio, plunge pool, outdoor shower, thatched palapa and handcrocheted hammock.

When a resort has an in-residence shaman, it’s a good sign that the minds behind the property are all about wellness. Such is the case at this Yucatán Peninsula hideaway, where guests can enjoy a new pier overlooking the Caribbean that hosts yoga classes, private dinners and mezcal tastings. Each villa has its own patio, plunge pool, outdoor shower and thatched palapa, used for outdoor meals and lounging in handcrocheted hammocks. The Wayak Wellness Spa features 25 couples treatments, including the examan-ek, with side-by-side massages and a signature bath inside a tub crafted from a black sapote tree; and yaakun, with an 80-minute massage, a purifying facial, and a manicure and pedicure. Royal Villa with private plunge pool from $649 a night.





The Wayak Wellness Spa at Viceroy Riviera Maya.