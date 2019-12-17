At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

October 22, 2020

How Elizabeth Debicki Surrendered to 2020 and Prepared to Play Princess Diana
Read More

October 22, 2020

19 Philanthropic Families Who Are Investing in a Better Future
Read More

October 11, 2020

Modern Men of Las Vegas

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

October 19, 2020

Garden Of Flavor's Lisa Reed Talks Gardening, Superfoods And Beauty Elixirs
Read More

October 7, 2020

Clase Azul Releases A Tequila Inspired By The Day of the Dead
Read More

September 2, 2020

Cincoro Tequila Masters Craft And Flavor

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

October 6, 2020

5 Furniture Standouts From Mitchel Gold + Bob Williams' New Collection
Read More

September 30, 2020

The Most Affordable Las Vegas Boulevard Address
Read More

September 11, 2020

ASID Announces First Ever Virtual Conference

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

October 16, 2020

Longines Takes Cues From Aviation Icons For Its Latest Watch Collection
Read More

October 13, 2020

8 Outdoorsy Men's Ensembles Fitting For Fall
Read More

October 9, 2020

Introducing Rolex's New Oyster Perpetual Watch Line
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Now in Vegas: Four New Spots to See

Chandler Presson | October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle

MikeKirschbaumLavo65.jpg

The fall season ushers in an abundance of new offerings in Sin City.

DINE Elevate your Sunday at Dolce, a decadent new supper club at LAVO featuring Italian dishes and live entertainment. The showstopper? The Tartufo Fantasia dessert, a Neapolitan gelato cake with a popping candy chocolate shell that gets topped with flaming hot syrup.

SING Kamu Ultra Karaoke isn’t your average karaoke experience. Located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, Kamu features 40 ultraluxe soundproof rooms for up to 40 of your closest friends, fare by acclaimed chef Marty Lopez and bottle service for the ultimate upscale karaoke experience. Don’t miss the bourbon-spiked Son of a Peach cocktail to toast the night.

MOVE IN Tucked into the cove of Southern Highlands, Schulman Properties’ new resort-style community Tuscan Highlands brings primo amenities to 304 units ranging from one- and two-bedroom floor plans to studio and loft-style apartment homes. Enjoy on-site restaurant Becca, a wine garden, gaming lounge, wellness and fitness programs, and even a recording studio from which to launch your next podcast.

VHLVRubyTowerJunction.jpg

INDULGE The reconceptualized Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a gastronome’s dream boasting a total of 12 food and beverage venues. Highlights include Olives from James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English, Kassi Beach Club from restaurateur Nick Mathers and a revamped iteration of Nobu with an expanded bar, plus a new sports betting and gaming concept from Clive Collective and Justin Massei dubbed Money, Baby!

Tags: restaurants living vegas restaurants restaurant urban living entertainment luxury real estate hotels vegas hotels new hotels luxury homes of las vegas restaurants vegas las vegas hotels luxury homes living penthouse new restaurant new restaurants vegas entertainment las vegas entertainment entertaining luxury hotels luxury lifestyle restaurant news restaurant opening

Photography by: Courtesy of Virgin Hotels; by Mike Kirschbaum

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: