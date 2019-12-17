Now in Vegas: Four New Spots to See

Chandler Presson | October 23, 2020 | Lifestyle

The fall season ushers in an abundance of new offerings in Sin City.

DINE Elevate your Sunday at Dolce, a decadent new supper club at LAVO featuring Italian dishes and live entertainment. The showstopper? The Tartufo Fantasia dessert, a Neapolitan gelato cake with a popping candy chocolate shell that gets topped with flaming hot syrup.

SING Kamu Ultra Karaoke isn’t your average karaoke experience. Located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, Kamu features 40 ultraluxe soundproof rooms for up to 40 of your closest friends, fare by acclaimed chef Marty Lopez and bottle service for the ultimate upscale karaoke experience. Don’t miss the bourbon-spiked Son of a Peach cocktail to toast the night.

MOVE IN Tucked into the cove of Southern Highlands, Schulman Properties’ new resort-style community Tuscan Highlands brings primo amenities to 304 units ranging from one- and two-bedroom floor plans to studio and loft-style apartment homes. Enjoy on-site restaurant Becca, a wine garden, gaming lounge, wellness and fitness programs, and even a recording studio from which to launch your next podcast.

INDULGE The reconceptualized Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a gastronome’s dream boasting a total of 12 food and beverage venues. Highlights include Olives from James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English, Kassi Beach Club from restaurateur Nick Mathers and a revamped iteration of Nobu with an expanded bar, plus a new sports betting and gaming concept from Clive Collective and Justin Massei dubbed Money, Baby!