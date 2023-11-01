By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Food & Drink People Lifestyle Feature Parties Events Guide Food and Drink Feature Travel Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Entertainment List - Restaurants List - Entertainment Travel & Recreation Eat Guides

The first-ever Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix speeds into town Nov. 16 to 18. Here are the hottest ways to celebrate race weekend in Las Vegas.

Martin Garrix returns to the Omnia Nightclub stage to celebrate the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday, Nov. 17. PHOTO BY SAMMY DEAN

A-LIST PERFORMANCES

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere



While U2 reigns supreme on the Sphere stage until Feb. 18, a star-studded lineup of musicians will rock the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere from Nov. 15 to 18. The opening ceremonies on Wednesday, Nov. 15 will include performances by Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars and Will.I.Am. Thursday, Nov. 16 will feature Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Kylie Minogue, followed by Major Lazer, A-Trak and Siobhan Bell on Friday. Look for Tokimonsta, DJ Pee .Wee and J Balvin to close out the fun on Saturday night. Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil will also make appearances throughout the four-day festival.

Resorts World Las Vegas



The party is on at Resorts World Las Vegas. Zouk Nightclub will host Travis Scott (Nov. 16), Zedd, DJ Snake and Charly Jordan (Nov. 17) and Tiësto (Nov. 18) to keep you celebrating long after the engines have cooled. The race will also be broadcast at select venues throughout the property, including Alle Lounge on 66, Eight Cigar Lounge and Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, among others.

Wynn Las Vegas



From Nov. 15 to 19, XS Nightclub has stacked its roster with some of the world’s top DJs. Behind the booth will be Marshmello (Nov. 15), The Chainsmokers (Nov. 16), Swedish House Mafia (Nov. 17), Calvin Harris with Diplo and Dom Dolla (Nov. 18), plus a special DJ set from Rüfüs Du Sol and Black Coffee (Nov. 19). If you prefer to take the party outside, stop by Encore Beach Club to see Dom Dolla and Purple Disco Machine (Nov. 17), ESPN’s Official Pre-Race Party with Marshmello and Tyga (Nov. 18) and The Chainsmokers (Nov. 19). A range of rare hypercars and Formula 1 race cars will also be on display throughout the resort during race weekend. Stop by the new McLaren Experience Store by O’Gara at Wynn to take the automotive experience even further.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas will host Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris and many other top DJs during race weekend. PHOTO BY GINA CHONG

Caesars Palace



Steve Aoki (Nov. 16), Martin Garrix (Nov. 17) and Alesso (Nov. 18) will have the dance floor thumping at Omnia Nightclub.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas



By night, see Mustard at Marquee (Nov. 18). By day, head to the brand-new Marquee Dayclub Dome to pop bottles and bust a move alongside Martin Garrix (Nov. 18) and Justin Credible (Nov. 19).

MGM Grand



Hakkasan always delivers a night to remember. Let Fat Joe (Nov. 16), Fisher (Nov. 17) and Steve Aoki (Nov. 18) set the heart-pumping soundtrack.

EXCLUSIVE DINING EXPERIENCES

Wynn Las Vegas

Raise a glass to Wynn Las Vegas and its exclusive wine events. First, head to Delilah on Sunday, Nov. 12 for the Promontory Lunch with Legends, an event punctuating the weekend’s Concours d’Elegance. Wine connoisseur Bill Harlan, founder of Domain H. William Harlan, will be joined by renowned car collector Bruce Meyer—plus a surprise celebrity guest—for an elegant luncheon featuring Delilah’s delicious cuisine paired with Dom Pérignon and three vintages of Napa Valley’s legendary Promontory. Then, return on Thursday, Nov. 15 for An Evening with Harlan Estate and Champagne Krug at Tableau. Join Will Harlan and Amanda Harlan Maltas for a five-course dinner featuring pours of Krug Vintage, three library vintages of Harlan Estate and a grand finale of Chateau d’Yquem. Cheers!

Join Giada de Laurentiis for brunch at her namesake restaurant at The Cromwell on Sunday, Nov. 19. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

Dine with the Stars and Caesars Entertainment

The culinary stars are out to play on the Strip during race weekend. On Friday, Nov. 17, Lisa Vanderpump will kick the weekend off with A Very Vanderpump Brunch at Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, where she’ll make a special appearance as guests indulge in a menu curated by the TV star paired with her family’s signature rosé. By night on Friday, head to Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars Palace. Chef Gordon Ramsay will curate a four-course trackside dinner and chat with guests about his love of Formula 1. (Ramsay will also host a dinner at Ramsay’s Kitchen at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 16.) Beloved chef Nobu Matsuhisa will stop by his restaurants at Caesars Palace and Paris Las Vegas on Nov. 17 and 18, respectively, for afternoon sushi demonstrations limited to just 14 guests each—with cocktails and wagyu to boot. Finally, cap off the weekend at The Cromwell with Giada de Laurentiis on Nov. 19. She’ll serve an Italian-inspired brunch at her namesake restaurant as you view the Strip and circuit.

Bellagio



From Nov. 16 to 18, lauded chef Jean Georges-Vongerichten and Napa Valley's Hundred Acre winery will join forces for an exclusive four-course menu at Prime Steakhouse. Meanwhile, French favorite Le Cirque will host two unique culinary events. First, taste the full range of Hardy cognac offerings as you're guided by fifth-generation producer Bénédicte Hardy on Nov. 17 and 18. Nov. 17 will also offer gourmands an exclusive dining experience with chef James Kent, the mastermind behind Michelin-starred New York restaurant Crown Shy and Saga. Click here for reservations.

ARIA Resort & Casino



On Thursday, Nov. 16, be one of just 40 guests to enjoy an intimate dinner at Carbone. The night's menu will be curated by chef Mario Carbone and will be teamed with a Louis XIII cognac tasting and Rémy Martin cocktails. On Friday, Nov. 17, Jean Georges Steakhouse will host the mastermind himself for an exclusive dinner featuring specialty meats and Yamakazi Japanese whisky tastings. The one-night-only affair will include a sample of the hyper-rare Yamazaki 55. (Only 100 bottles were ever released outside of Japan!). Click here for reservations.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas



On Friday, Nov. 17, participate in a live lunchtime recording of celebrity chef Jose Andres' podcast Longer Tables while enjoying signature tapas, beer and wine at his restaurant Jaleo. He'll discuss his beloved cuisine and the global inspiration behind it. If sipping is more your scene, stop by The Cosmopolitan Thursday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. to participate in The Cocktail Circuit, a guided bar crawl to four of the property's best watering holes. Stops include Vesper Bar, Ghost Donkey, The Chandelier and Beauty & Essex, where chef Chris Santos will join you for the final sip and small bites. Click here for reservations.

MGM Grand



You're invited to a five-course omakase dinner with Iron Chef America star Masaharu Morimoto at his acclaimed Morimoto restaurant at MGM Grand. Just 35 to 40 guests from Thursday, Nov. 16 to Saturday, Nov. 18 will be joined by chef Morimoto for a flavorful journey featuring top-notch seafood, beef and globally sourced ingredients. Sip sake and wine—including pours from the chef's own vintages—as you watch the master at work. Click here for reservations.

ONE-OF-A-KIND ACTIVATIONS

Maverick Helicopters



See the 17-turn, 3.8-mile race circuit from the sky with Maverick Helicopters. From Nov. 15 to 18, the local company will offer the 12-minute Vegas Victory Lap flight, a quick stint above the famous Las Vegas Strip, and the Grand Prix Experience, a four ½-hour excursion that will take you past the Strip and onto the Grand Canyon. Upgrade to the Grand Prix Sunset Experience to enjoy the same route—which includes views of the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, Bowl of Fire and Mojave Desert—to land 3,500 feet below the canyon rim as day slips into night.





Fly high above the Las Vegas Strip—with a bird’s eye view of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit—during exclusive flights with Maverick Helicopters from Nov. 15 to 18. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Red Bull Watch Party



Dive into race weekend at Circa Resort & Casino’s Stadium Swim, which will host the exclusive Red Bull Watch Party on its 143-foot diagonal HDTV screen on Nov. 18. Relax in the venue’s six heated pools and private cabanas as you view the main event surrounded by festive race decor and the chance to snap a photo with the RB14 Static Car. Stop by the Owner’s Suite at Stadium Swim to enjoy themed cocktails, limited-edition merchandise, exclusive photo opportunities and more. Free entry begins at 10 p.m.

Ferrari Pop-Up Boutique at Bellagio



From Nov. 13 to 20, Ferrari lovers can shop the brand's fashion offerings at this exclusive pop-up shop curated by Rocco Iannone. "Entering a Ferrari store should replicate the excitement of the racing world mixed with the luxurious design and style of the collections created for men and women," says the creative director. "I feel this store, even as a temporary curated space, will achieve this and will give our customers at Bellagio an unforgettable retail experience."

Waldorf Astoria Spa

Unwind pre-race by booking a treatment at the Waldorf Astoria Spa at the beautiful Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas. Its race-themed offerings include the 120-minute Final Lap Race Day treatment (a vitamin D-infused facial, 24K gold eye mask and full-body massage) and the Race Day Tune-Up event, which invites guests to stop by the spa from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Nov. 16 and 18. The pop-up will include complimentary Champagne, light bites and skincare offerings. Insider tip: Request a room facing the Strip on the 16th floor or higher, or stop by the 23rd-floor Tea Lounge and bar for a view of the race’s final turn.