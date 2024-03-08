How To Get 2024 Formula 1 Grand Prix Las Vegas Tickets

Lifestyle, Feature,

By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano By: Caroline Dominic-Giordano | | Lifestyle, Feature,

Tickets for the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Grand Prix go live this March. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to secure your spot for this eagerly anticipated motorsport event set to hit the streets of the Las Vegas Strip from Nov. 21 to 23. Read on for how to get tickets.

The Basics

The 2024 Grand Prix promises three days of high-speed thrills and entertainment for motorsport enthusiasts and the city of Las Vegas. Las Vegas Grand Prix CEO Renee Wilm expressed, “We are incredibly proud of the inaugural Las Vegas race and look forward to leveraging the successes and learnings of 2023 as we evolve the race weekend for the benefit of all our stakeholders. Recognizing the strong demand for a greater variety of pricing options and significantly more general admission tickets, we have prioritized the creation of new product offerings to appeal to a wider audience of our fans, such as a brand-new, dedicated general admission fan zone and a new experience on Las Vegas Boulevard in partnership with Caesars Palace. We could not be more excited for the 2024 race and look forward to sharing more on the race week programming in the coming months.”

This iconic event presents an electrifying atmosphere set as a night race, adding an extra level of excitement. One of the most awaited Formula 1 events, the Las Vegas Strip Circuit is one of the most challenging and competitive tracks with over 180 overtakes and top speeds of over 215 miles per hour. Live entertainment, complimentary food and beverage and upgraded immersive experiences ensure an unforgettable weekend for all those attending.

What’s New

Exciting new features and viewing enhancements await attendees of the Grand Prix Las Vegas. Special additions include over 7,000 new general admission tickets and a new Caesars Palace experience on Las Vegas Boulevard, offering a unique and immersive experience for spectators with live entertainment. Furthermore, a new three-of-a-kind multi-zone option provides attendees with a different seating experience each day of the race, presenting a variety of views of the race all weekend long.

Ticket Information

There is a diverse range of ticket options, from single-day general admission passes to luxury VIP packages that offer premium seating, fine dining, exclusive entertainment and the best views of the race. Early access tickets are available for a variety of people, such as American Express cardholders and Nevada residents. General admission tickets go live on March 25 and start at $150 per day for Flamingo General Admission, which provides access to standing-room-only viewing platforms, fan interaction activities and live entertainment. The new Caesars Palace Experience starts at $850 and includes access to the Caesars Palace fan zone with live entertainment and interactive Formula 1 activations. Meanwhile, T-Mobile General Admission starts at $1,050 and is inclusive of a standing-room-only ticket with access to viewing platforms on a first-come, first-serve basis, as well as interactive fan experiences, live entertainment, complimentary food, water and soft drinks. Also, various grandstand seating is available with options like the Heineken Silver Main Grandstand starting at $2,750; T-Mobile Grandstands offering three tiers starting at $1,800 and the West Harmon Zone Grandstands offering two tiers starting at $1,500. The Las Vegas Grand Prix provides an array of exclusive club and luxury experiences for fans seeking premium amenities and the best views of the race. Club options include the Skybox, Turn 3 Club, Champions Club, Club Overtake, Legayc, Club Paris and HGV Clubhouse, each providing access to shared hospitably spaces with premier trackside views and all-inclusive food and beverages. The luxury category features the F1 Garage, Wynn Grid Club, Paddock Club and Bellagio Fountain Club with premium seating, waitstaff, dining options and live entertainment, ensuring a truly one-of-a-kind spectator experience. For pricing and more information, visit the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

The 2024 Grand Prix Las Vegas draws motorsport fans worldwide, ensuring an unforgettable experience.

See Also: Las Vegas' Best March 2024 Events



