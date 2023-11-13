Road Closures Begin Nov. 14 for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Calendar Culture Lifestyle Feature Events Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature Travel Features Featured Entertainment Community Travel & Recreation Apple News News and Features

With the inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix speeding into town from Nov. 16 to 18, the city’s roads will be busier than ever, with closures beginning Tuesday, Nov. 14. Here’s everything you need to know about getting around during race week.



A bird's eye view of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit; RENDERING COURTESY OF BELLAGIO

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Lanes will be closed at Flamingo Road, Sands Avenue, East Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. Koval Lane, between Harmon Avenue and Rochelle Avenue, will be closed in both directions through Nov. 25.

Thursday, Nov. 16 to 18

Each day of the race, roads and ramps will begin a soft closure at 5 p.m. By 7 p.m., designated roads and ramps will be completely closed and the 3.8-mile Formula 1 circuit will be “hot.” The track will be “hot” from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on each day of the Grand Prix. In total, 38 openings around the track will be affected.

Thursday, Nov. 16

At 8:30 p.m., practice 1 will begin followed by practice 2 at midnight. At 2 a.m., the track will begin to reopen, and by 4 a.m., the track will be fully open to local traffic.

Friday, Nov. 17

At 8:30 p.m., practice 3 will begin, and the qualifying race will commence at midnight. At 2 a.m., the track will begin to reopen, and by 4 a.m., the track will be fully open to local traffic.

Saturday, Nov. 18

The official Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place at 10 p.m. Like previous days, the track will begin to reopen at 2 a.m., and by 4 a.m., the track will be fully open to local traffic.

For a map of the closures and further details on transportation, pedestrian bridges, and more, visit the official Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix website here. See you at the races!