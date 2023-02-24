Start Your Engines Early For The Inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Culture Feature

The inaugural Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix (f1lasvegasgp.com) will roll into town Nov. 16 to 18, and local hotels are offering their most luxurious packages yet in its honor. Here, we chat with Renee Wilm, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, about the anticipated race and share the dazzling details on how to experience the event VIP style.



Constructed for the inaugural race, the Bellagio Grandstands will be the most coveted spot from which to view the nighttime competition.

This will be the first time Formula 1 has been in Nevada since the Caesars Palace Grand Prix ended in 1984. What inspired you to bring F1 back to Las Vegas? Las Vegas has changed immensely over the last four decades, and with the addition of four professional sports teams in the last five years, it has become a leading global sports destination. The city now has a proven track record of attracting sports fans from across the country, consistently filling up arenas and stadiums week after week, so it felt like the right time to reintroduce Formula 1 to Las Vegas. We were overwhelmed by the initial interest in the Las Vegas Grand Prix and knew this was a great opportunity to engage with F1 fans to make a huge impact on a greater cause, and the fans delivered. As a result of our preregistration program, the Las Vegas Grand Prix Foundation made significant contributions to establised local organizations that address food insecurity, including Three Square Food Bank, Project 150, Green Our Planet and The Just One Project.



In fall 2022, fans were treated to a sneak peek of the race, when F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Sergio Perez and Alex Albon sped down the Strip for Formula 1’s Vegas launch party

What have been some of the most significant changes for the organization in the last four decades? Formula 1 has progressed quite a bit over the years. In 2017, Liberty Media acquired Formula 1 with the goal of adding an entertainment element to the sport for today’s audience and growing its popularity in the United States and beyond. Since the acquisition, our efforts have proven to be successful with amazing turnouts in both Austin and Miami. We credit some of the growth in popularity to the success of the Netflix series Drive to Survive, which exposed the sport to a new audience and garnered a new generation of fans. Additionally, F1 cars have evolved tremendously with advanced technology, making them faster and more powerful than ever before.

Tell us about the Las Vegas track. What can fans expect? The 3.8-mile, high-speed track will incorporate the famous Las Vegas Strip, sweeping past legendary landmarks, hotels and casinos. There will be three main straights and 17 corners, with cars anticipated to reach speeds of up to 212 mph. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be F1’s first Saturday night race, and the spectacle under the neon lights of the Strip will be unmatched. Formula 1 has invested in Las Vegas with the purchase of 39 acres of land, construction of a new pit and paddock building and philanthropic efforts to support the local community. Making this a permanent Grand Prix stop on the F1 calendar is our goal, and with the initial excitement and interest in the 2023 race, we feel confident we can achieve that.



Drivers are expected to reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

Any predictions as to who we may see standing on the podium? This will be the first time any of the F1 drivers will be racing on our track, so there are no clear advantages, and it can be anyone’s race. I am just excited to see who will be the first-ever winner of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix!

What’s the most luxurious way to experience the race? The premium hospitality offerings at the Paddock Club will provide an ultraluxury race-day experience, including luxe spaces, optimal track views and all-inclusive food and beverage. If you’re looking for the ultimate high-roller packages, our partners at Wynn Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are offering seven-figure packages that feature exclusive F1 experiences paired with luxury accommodations, amenities and entertainment.

HIGH-ROLLER HEAVEN

Experience race day with these one-of-a-kind packages that are sure to have engines revved.

Caesars Palace’s Emperor Package

Price: $5 million

Spend five nights in the three-bedroom, 10,300-square-foot Nobu Sky Villa, where your private terrace offers primo views of the Strip on race day for up to 75 of your closest friends. You’ll also score 12 tickets to the Paddock Club, a private dinner for 12 that will be personally curated and hosted by chef Nobu Matsuhisa himself, spa treatments for you and five guests at Qua Baths & Spa, and two tickets to Grammy winner Adele’s soldout residency at The Colosseum. Oh, and did we mention you’ll be whisked around by your own personal driver in a Rolls-Royce for the weekend? caesars.com/events/f1/nobu-emperor-package

Wynn Las Vegas’ Official Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix Million Dollar All-Access Experience

Price: $1 million

Wynn Las Vegas’ premium package invites six guests to enjoy coveted VIP spots along the track, including access to the ultraexclusive Wynn Grid Club within the Paddock Club. Spend four nights in a two-story, three-bedroom duplex at Encore, complete with 24-hour butler service and daily breakfast; a welcome gift featuring a jeroboam of Dom Pérignon and caviar; a curated dinner paired with Dom Pérignon Champagne by Delilah executive chef Joshua Smith, plus complimentary spa treatments and a round of golf at Wynn Golf Club. Tickets to Wynn’s new show Awakening, luxury transportation to and from the airport and the race, and a lifetime membership to Wynn’s Private Access program ensure a weekend to remember for years to come. wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/f1-million-dollar-weekend

Resorts World Las Vegas’ 888 Experience

Price: $888,888

The number eight denotes luck and good fortune, and Resorts World Las Vegas is wishing its guests just that with this package that includes a three-night stay in a Palace suite at Crockfords, plus an Entourage suite and four additional deluxe rooms for all of your friends. Arrive in style via a private domestic flight or in first class on an international flight, dress to impress with custom tailoring and styling services for two, sip cocktails at the Rose Rooftop Experience, and earn a $20,000 resort credit teamed with $20,000 in free play or promo chips. Six Paddock Club tickets and 10 grandstand tickets, plus pre- and post-event parties—including the official VIP afterparty at Zouk Nightclub—will have you feeling like a winner. rwlasvegas.com/experiences/f1-las-vegas