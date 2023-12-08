Martini Extraordinaire Dante Teams With Fords Gin On ‘Poor Things' Martini

Culture, Food & Drink,

Emma Stone in Poor Things.

You officially have the chance to sip an Emma Stone-worthy cocktail.

The Academy Award-nominated actress is renowned for her wit and charm both on and off screen, which is naturally showcased once again in the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos movie, Poor Things.

In the black comedy fantasy film, Stone spearheads the story as Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist. She then jets off on an adventure where she experiences everything beautiful in the world for the first time ever.

And one of those beautiful things is a martini.

As a result, Fords Gin and Dante NYC thought it was only right to pay tribute to Stone’s character. As the official gin of the movie and a legendary martini institution, respectively, the duo crafted the Bella Martini.

A whimsical twist on the classic cocktail, Bella’s Martini features the foundational parts of the stiff beverage and a dash of unique elements for a truly inventive take. Alongside Fords Gin and vermouth, the recipe features ingredients that represent a key city featured in the film.

Even better, if you're in Los Angeles or New York City, you have the chance to enjoy the Bella Martini made by the experts. Available for just one week only following the film's Dec. 8 premiere, Dante West Village and Dante Beverly Hills will be serving up the Poor Things-inspired cocktail.

“We’re proud to collaborate with the teams at Searchlight Pictures and Fords Gin to craft an exclusive cocktail inspired by the gin-based martini that Poor Thing’s main character, Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), drinks in the film,” said principal of Dante, Linden Pride. “We hope this limited edition of ering encourages our NYC and LA communities to celebrate the shared love for creating unforgettable moments— both on-screen and in the glass.”

Read on for the full recipe below.

Bella’s Martini

Ingredients

Fords Gin (London)

French vermouth (Paris)

Pisco (Peru)

White port (Lisbon)

Rosewater (Alexandria)

