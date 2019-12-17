For The Love of Whiskey

Food & Drink Feature Sponsored Post Features Food & Drink FeatureDecember 21, 2020 |
In Partnership with Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel
We have a deep appreciation of whiskey because it works for just about every occasion and any conversation. Sophisticated and masculine, whiskey can be poured neat, on the rocks or mixed. And from happy hour to all hours, cheers to a list of drinking occasions and the perfectly paired whiskey cocktails to go along with them.
For The Colder Months
Welcome winter with open arms and cocktail in hand.
The Godfather
1 oz Jack Daniel’s
½ oz Amaretto®
Cola
Fill ½ rocks glass with cubed ice, stir in ingredients, garnish with an orange slice and a dark cherry
Whiskey Cider
1 Teaspoon Honey
2 oz Jack Daniel’s
5 oz Hot Tea or Apple Cider
Enjoy in your favorite mug, served warm and garnished with a lemon wedge and cinnamon stick
For Captivating Conversation
Savor each sip, for these drinks are as good as the conversation they’re complementing.
Frank’s Way
3 Rocks
2 “Fingers” Jack Daniel’s
1 Splash water
3, 2, 1; Frank’s way or the highway
Single Barrel Old Fashioned
2 oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select
½ oz Simple Syrup
2 Dashes Jack Daniels Tennessee Cocktail Bitters®
Orange Peel
Combine whiskey, simple syrup, and bitters into a cocktail mixing glass, fill ½ glass with ice and stir 20-30 seconds, strain into rocks glass over fresh ice, garnish with orange peel
For A (Socially Distanced) Night Out
These days, a night out is likely few and far in-between, so make the occasion special with these drinks of choice.
Single Barrel Manhattan
1.5 oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select
½ oz Sweet vermouth
½ oz Dry vermouth
2 dashes Bitters
2 dark cherries for garnish
Fill ½ cocktail mixing glass with cubed ice, add ingredients, stir 10 seconds, strain and garnish
Single Barrel Rye Sazerac
2 oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye®
1 Dashes Peychaud’s bitters®
1 Dash Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Cocktail Bitters
1 Bar spoon absinthe
Lemon peel to garnish
Rinse glass with absinthe, add crushed ice and set aside. Fill ½ cocktail mixing glass with cubed ice, add ingredients and stir 10 seconds. Discard ice and excess absinthe from prepared glass. Strain liquid into the glass and add lemon peel to garnish
For A Night In
Enjoy your own company and say no more.
Single Barrel Barrel Proof Neat
1 ½ oz Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof®
Pour, relax, savor.
Celebrate winter responsibly; written in partnership with your friends at Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel.