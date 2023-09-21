CEO and Chairman Jeffrey Soffer Discusses The Opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture People Lifestyle Feature Lifestyle Feature People Feature Culture Feature Travel Interviews Features Featured Celebrity Travel & Recreation Apple News News and Features Hotels For A Staycation Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat

A project nearly 20 years in the making, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will open its doors in December 2023. Here, Fontainebleau Development CEO and Chairman Jeffrey Soffer reveals details of the anticipated property and how he’s building upon Fontainebleau’s star-studded legacy. Listen in.

PHOTO BY MELANIE DUNEA

How did you begin your career in hotel development, and what have been some of the major milestones along the way? My family has a long history of hotel development so it’s something I’ve done for the majority of my career. However, one of the biggest milestone moments for me was when we purchased the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 2005 and invested $1 billion to restore the historic property back to its former glory. After reopening the hotel in 2008, it continues to be an iconic landmark along Miami’s luxurious oceanfront. At the same time, we began to envision the Fontainebleau brand in another iconic American destination: Las Vegas. Development began in Fontainebleau Las Vegas in 2005, and now we are just a few months from the grand opening in December 2023.

How will Fontainebleau Las Vegas set itself apart from other local offerings? One of our biggest differentiators, aside from the iconic Fontainebleau brand, is how accessible our property is. Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel, retail, casino floor, dining and entertainment amenities are all integrated around the unique and elegant podium-like shape of the resort, creating a seamless experience for guests. Fontainebleau Las Vegas will also serve as the centerpiece for the northern end of the Strip, and with the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall expansion within steps of the resort, we provide unprecedented access and synergistic opportunities for meeting and convention planners.

What are some of the most exciting developments at the property? We pride ourselves on being trendsetters in the hospitality space and will introduce 36 first-to-market food and beverage concepts carefully curated through collaborations with renowned culinary artisans. Well-being is another top priority for us. We’ll offer a 56,000-square-foot spa sanctuary and an expansive 14,000-square-foot fitness center. Engaging entertainment and vibrant gaming experiences lie at the heart of our offering. From theaters and a day club to nightclubs and a dynamic casino floor, each corner is a stage for unforgettable moments. Guests can also look forward to an incredible pool district, a collection of high-end retailers, and luxurious guest rooms and suites to round out their experience on the property.

The perfect day in Las Vegas includes… being on the property at Fontainebleau Las Vegas! Spending time with the team that has played such an integral part in this process and being able to get a firsthand look at our vision coming to life is really a dream come true.