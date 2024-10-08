Culture, Style & Beauty, Feature, The Latest, Culture Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Style, style and beauty, Featured, Celebrity, Style & Beauty, fashion, List - Shopping, Community, Apple News, City Life, Guides,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture, Style & Beauty, Feature, The Latest, Culture Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Style, style and beauty, Featured, Celebrity, Style & Beauty, fashion, List - Shopping, Community, Apple News, City Life, Guides,

Fontainebleau Las Vegas continues to elevate its luxury retail offerings with the city’s first Alexander Wang and Vittorio Borghese storefronts.

The new Alexander Wang at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS



Alexander Wang Ricco bag; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Joining Chrome Hearts, Giuseppe Zanotti and Missoni, Alexander Wang is now open at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. As the brand’s sole store on the Strip, the flagship features myriad market exclusives, including the global debut of Alexander Wang’s inaugural bridal capsule collection. Bridal-inspired tracksuits, denim separates and pieces from Wang’s Bodywear line can all be customized with crystal hotfix-adorned phrases like “jackpot” or “no returns.” The popular Ricco bag will also be offered for the first time in Nevada at the Fontainebleau flagship. Women’s ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, accessories, children’s goods and the relaunched men’s collection round out the offerings.



Shop classic, tailored menswear at Vittorio Borghese. PHOTO COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Founded by Italian tailoring expert Gianluca Poddighe in 2017, Vitorrio Borghese’s new Fontainebleau Las Vegas boutique marks its first local storefront. Its motto is “where Italian elegance meets modern sophistication,” and it’s lived out through the brand’s elegant menswear, available in ready-to-wear and tailor-made styles. “Las Vegas is a city synonymous with glamour and style, and our new Vittorio Borghese store at Fontainebleau Las Vegas represents a significant step in our journey, allowing us to share our passion for exquisite design with an even broader audience,” says Poddighe. “Much like Vittorio Borghese, the Fontainebleau brand represents timeless style and attention to detail. This is the perfect fusion of classic and contemporary in an incredibly luxurious setting.” Alongside its in-house line, shoppers will discover Andrea Ventura Firenze footwear, Valstar Milano outerwear, John Smedley handcrafted knitwear and Andrea D’Amico accessories.