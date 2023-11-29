10 Insider Facts About The New Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, The Latest, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Travel, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Celebrity, Food & Drink, Entertainment, Restaurants, Travel & Recreation, Music, City Life, News and Features, Eat, Hotels For A Staycation, Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat, Cocktails, Guides, New Restaurants, Hotel Resto, Date Place, Hotel Amenities,

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will open its doors on Dec. 13—here are 10 things you need to know about the Strip’s most exciting new property.



2024 marks the 70th anniversary of the Fontainebleau brand, and Fontainebleau Las Vegas is its first expansion outside of Miami. Locals and visitors likely know the Fontainebleau name from the glittering property that established the brand as a leader in luxury. Fontainebleau Miami Beach opened in 1954 and, over the past seven decades, has become an icon in the area and beyond, drawing celebrities and tourists to Miami Beach for its unparalleled service and sophistication. 2024 will mark the 70th anniversary of Fontainebleau, and on the eve of its celebration year, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will begin the brand’s next chapter, marking the first expansion for the hospitality titan.

The resort’s architecture is all about accessibility. Designed in a podium-like shape, the property’s layout creates a seamless experience for guests, flowing from its 3,644 upscale rooms and suites to its 36 first-to-market restaurants and bars. Visitors will also discover a six-acre pool district, a 150,000-square-foot casino, top-notch retail stores and the arrival of the iconic nightlife experience LIV, the next iteration of the Miami Beach favorite.

The property is a feast for the senses from the moment you arrive. Before even stepping inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, guests will be dazzled by the property’s design. The 69-foot porte cochère was designed by Lifescapes International and was constructed from 1,600 tons of steel. Six glass columns frame the entryway thanks to master glass-makers Lasvit, and the lobby sparkles with art by Richard Prince and blooming florals by the renowned Jeff Leatham. Designed by David Collins Studio, the lobby alone spans a whopping 20,000 square feet.



The property’s striking porte cochère; PHOTO COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Morris Lapidus’ iconic bowtie carries on a legacy. As the original architect of Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Morris Lapidus is known as much for his artful eye as his fashion sense, notably donning bowties as his signature look. In honor of Lapidus, the bowtie can be found in Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ logo and in the property’s marble inlays, parquet flooring, furnishings, the crystal chandelier in the Bleau Bar and the porte cochère, which was craft ed to look like a monolithic bowtie.

A centerpiece chandelier illuminates the Bleau Bar. PHOTO COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Post Malone will headline Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ inaugural New Year’s Eve celebration. The Grammy Award-nominated superstar will take the stage on Saturday, Dec. 30 and Sunday, Dec 31 inside the resort’s 3,800-seat BleauLive Theater, making him the first artist to perform for guests following the hotel’s Dec. 13 grand opening party. Click here for tickets.



Post Malone will perform at BleauLive Theater on Dec. 30 and 31. PHOTO COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will serve up 36 first-to-market food and beverage concepts. Foodies and imbibers will find a playground of off erings from some of the world’s top chefs and restaurateurs, including chefs Gabriela Cámara, Evan Funke and Josh Capon, and restaurateurs David Grutman, David Rodolitz and Alan Yau. Don’t miss Don’s Prime, the property’s signature steakhouse named for Fontainebleau Development chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer’s father, Don Soffer. Expect a haven of midcentury glamour, where prime steaks, pre-Prohibition cocktails and premium wines will be served.

Don's Prime; PHOTO COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Tequila Casa Dragones will debut its first tasting room outside of Mexico. Known as the world’s No. 1 sipping tequila, Tequila Casa Dragones will bring fans a taste of Mexico with its first tasting room outside of San Miguel de Allende. The tasting room will connect to chef Gabriela Cámara’s Cantina Contramar. Designed by award-winning architect Frida Escobedo, the restaurant will unite three of Mexico’s most lauded and celebrated women for the first time in the United States.

Groot Hospitality will arrive on the Las Vegas Strip for the first time. The world-renowned LIV nightlife experience at Fontainebleau Miami Beach and restaurants Komodo and Papi Steak—helmed by Groot partner David “Papi” Einhorn—will all make their Las Vegas debut. Led by David Grutman, Groot Hospitality’s partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas ensures memorable nightlife and dining experiences, including the spring 2024 arrival of LIV BEACH, a brand-new day club concept for the Groot Hospitality brand. Click here to read about LIV's first resident DJ.



A look inside LIV’s nightlife experience PHOTO COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

The 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa & Wellness is designed to align with guests’ natural circadian rhythms and biological clocks. Talk about forward-thinking! Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ stunning Lapis Spa & Wellness will be transformed throughout the day to adapt to its visitor’s circadian rhythm and internal clock through aromatherapy, lighting and more. The spa will offer guests 44 massage, facial and body treatment rooms, cold plunges, a nail salon, a reboot lounge and a penthouse spa for small group gatherings. A salt mist chamber, experience and snow showers, and an herbal inhalation room round out the fab features.

Book a room from the Fleur de Lis Suite Collection for the ultimate luxury. Sprawled across the hotel’s top five floors, the Fleur de Lis suites range in size from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet. Billed as a six-star luxury experience, each home-away-from-home was thoughtfully designed by David Collins Studio in collaboration with John Rawlins, Fontainebleau Development’s executive vice president of design. Expect shifting ceilings, solid-to-plush floor finishes and a striking marriage of dark and light color palettes.



The Monarque Suite from the Fleur de Lis Suite Collection PHOTO COURTESY OF FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS