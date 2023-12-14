Inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Celeb-Filled Grand Opening

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture People Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature Parties Events The Latest Lifestyle Feature People Feature Culture Feature Style & Beauty Feature photos Travel Features Drink Featured Celebrity Television Entertainment List - Entertainment Travel & Recreation City Life Eat Hotels For A Staycation Hotels For A Weekend Detox Retreat New Restaurants Hotel Resto Date Place Hotel Amenities

Roughly 3,600 VIPs were invited to the grand opening of the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a project nearly 20 years in the making that came to fruition on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Here’s what went down inside what COO Colleen Birch calls “the party of the year.”

Justin Timberlake takes his chances at the craps table as Fontainebleau Development CEO and Chairman Jeffrey Soffer, Tom Brady, COO Colleen Birch and Cher, among others, look on. PHOTO BY DENISE TRUSCELLO/GETTY IMAGES FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

The new Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a glittering 67-story tower just north of Wynn Las Vegas, officially opened its doors at 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, but its bow-tie-clad halls were already buzzing early that morning in anticipation of the night’s official grand opening party. VEGAS magazine was on the scene on the “bleau” carpet as A-list celebrities and the team behind Fontainebleau Las Vegas strutted their stuff.

“The Fontainebleau era in Las Vegas begins now,” shared Fontainebleau Development Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer. “This magnificent resort is a testament to our 70-year commitment to excellence, a catalyst that will change the way the world views luxury hospitality and design on the Strip.”



Jeffrey Soffer, Don Soffer and Logan Soffer; PHOTO BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Groot Hospitality's David Grutman and Isabela Rangel Grutman; PHOTO BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Soffer was joined by his father Don Soffer, whose development firm Turnberry Associates purchased the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami in 2005, and his fiancé Colleen Schiff on the blue carpet. Soffer’s colleagues, David Grutman and David “Papi” Einhorn of Groot Hospitality, were also there to celebrate. Famous for their Miami nightlife venues, the duo will now give Las Vegas’ best steakhouses and nightclubs a run for their money with the debut of Komodo, Papi Steak and LIV Las Vegas at Fontainebleau.

Soffer, Grutman and Einhorn’s A-list friends donned their black-tie best to support the moguls. Spotted on the blue carpet were NFL great Tom Brady, musical icon Cher, business titan Ivanka Trump, Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, LIV’s inaugural DJ John Summit, rockstar Lenny Kravitz, fashion legend Tommy Hilfiger and movie star Sylvester Stallone, among others.



Tom Brady; PHOTO BY JON KOPALOFF/GETTY IMAGES FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston; PHOTO BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

While cameras flashed as the stars mingled, a surprise performance by four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban drew partygoers to the casino’s Bleau Bar. Under the venue’s monolithic chandelier, Urban sang “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Wasted Time” on a rotating stage as a kickoff to the night’s anticipated performances.

Keith Urban performs at Bleau Bar; PHOTOS BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Upstairs, paparazzi mainstays Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, along with Eva Longoria, Michael Bay and Anitta, joined Grutman for a first taste of Komodo, a Southeast Asian-inspired concept, and Papi Steak, Einhorn’s swanky steakhouse. The presentation of Papi Steak’s signature Beefcase, a 55-ounce wagyu tomahawk housed in a shimmering, gold-lined attaché, gave guests a lasting impression of what’s to come for Vegas’ hottest new restaurant.

Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump; PHOTO BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian strike a pose. PHOTO BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

After imbibing and exploring myriad Fontainebleau dining concepts—from Roadside Taco and Chez Bon Bon to Miami Slice and Don’s Prime—guests were welcomed into the BleauLive Theater by feather-festooned showgirls.

Jennifer Flavin, Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Hilfiger at Don's Prime; PHOTO BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Don Soffer and Sylvester Stallone share a moment at Don's Prime; PHOTO BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Development President Bret Mufson and Soffer greeted the crowd before introducing legendary singer-songwriter Paul Anka. A close friend of Frank Sinatra and the last surviving member of the Rat Pack, Anka had the audience singing along to “My Way,” which he wrote and pitched to Sinatra at Miami’s Fontainebleau.

Paul Anka at BleauLive Theater; PHOTO BY VIVIEN KILLILEA/GETTY IMAGES FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Finally, 10-time Grammy Award winner Justin Timberlake was revealed as the night’s headlining performer, who took the crowd through a 70-minute set. Dressed in a white tuxedo jacket, Timberlake proved he still has all the moves that made him famous, gliding across the floor to “SexyBack,” “Like I Love You,” “Rock Your Body,” and “My Love,” among many hits. His wife, actress Jessica Biel, looked on, as did Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and Cher. Timberlake even led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Jeffrey Soffer, whose big day coincided with the Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening.



Justin Timberlake; PHOTO BY DENISE TRUSCELLO/GETTY IMAGES FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Justin Timberlake brought down the house at BleauLive Theater with a surprise performance. PHOTO BY BRYAN STEFFY/GETTY IMAGES FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

It was a celebratory night for Jeffrey Soffer, whose birthday coincided with Fontainebleau Las Vegas' grand opening party. PHOTO BY BRYAN STEFFY/GETTY IMAGES FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

After the energetic performance, the party crowd descended upon LIV Las Vegas, where DJ Peggy Gou manned the turntables. Lenny Kravitz rubbed elbows with the DJ, with whom he recently released “I Believe in Love Again.” Timberlake, Biel, Kardashian, Jenner and Bridgerton darling Phoebe Dynevor were also spotted in the DJ booth after-hours.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake post-concert; PHOTO BY SETH BROWARNIK/WORLDREDEYE.COM FOR FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Stay tuned for more coverage of Fontainebleau’s grand opening as DJ John Summit kicks off his LIV Las Vegas residency on Thursday, Dec. 14. Cheers!