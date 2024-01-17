Inside The Just-Opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Lifestyle

The Strip is sparkling with the debut of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a five-star hotel that marks Fontainebleau Development’s first expansion outside of Miami Beach in nearly 70 years.

The beautiful Bleau Bar at Fontainebleau Las Vegas serves as the focal point of the casino floor. Its gilded chandelier features the resort’s signature bow tie motif at the bottom of each hanging column.

THE HISTORY

History was made when the 67-story Fontainebleau Las Vegas opened its doors Dec. 13, 2023. The vision of Fontainebleau Development Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer, the Strip-side property began its legacy in starstudded style, expanding on the 70-year history of its Miami Beach counterpart. Over 3,000 VIPs joined Soffer and Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson to toast the affair. On the guest list were Tom Brady, Sylvester Stallone, Lenny Kravitz, Cher, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Ivanka Trump and Justin Timberlake—the night’s surprise headlining performer, who took the BleauLive Theater stage following appearances by Keith Urban (at Bleau Bar) and Rat Pack member Paul Anka.



The bathroom in the Panorama Suite will leave you feeling like you’re floating in the sky.

THE PROPERTY

Before even stepping inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, guests will be taken with the property’s jaw-dropping exterior, designed by Carlos Zapata Studio and landscape architectural firm Lifescapes International, beginning with the 69-foot porte-cochere. Constructed from 1,600 tons of steel, the structure mimics a monolithic bow tie, a nod to Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s original architect, Morris Lapidus. Known as much for his artful eye as his fashion sense, Lapidus’ love of bow ties is reflected throughout the Las Vegas resort, from its logo and parquet flooring to the gilded chandelier in the Bleau Bar.



One of three dining rooms inside Don’s Prime

Inside, guests will discover a stunning 20,000-squarefoot lobby blooming with florals by the renowned Jeff Leatham; 3,644 upscale rooms and suites; a 150,000-square-foot casino; and a 6-acre pool district, set to open this spring. For the ultimate luxury, inquire about booking a room from the Fleur de Lis Suite Collection to enjoy 1,000- to 10,000-square-foot accommodations on the hotel’s top five floors. We also recommend inquiring about the members-only Poodle Room, an exclusive lounge on the 67th floor.



Fontainebleau Las Vegas is located on the north end of the Strip, standing at 67 stories tall.

THE HOSPITALITY

An exciting lineup of 36 first-tomarket restaurants and bars offers foodies and imbibers a delicious playground from the world’s top chefs and restaurateurs. Highlights include the first location of Mother Wolf outside of Los Angeles for chef Evan Funke; the debut of chef Gabriela Cámara’s Cantina Contramar, home to the first Tequila Casa Dragones tasting room outside of Mexico; and the Las Vegas arrival of Groot Hospitality. Led by David Grutman, Groot has brought a taste of Fontainebleau Miami Beach to Sin City with Komodo (a Southeast Asian-inspired concept), Papi Steak (a glitzy steakhouse that pays homage to Hollywood’s Golden Era in partnership with David “Papi” Einhorn), the worldrenowned LIV nightclub and LIV Beach, a brand-new dayclub coming this spring. Finally, don’t miss Don’s Prime, the property’s signature steakhouse named for Soffer’s father, Don Soffer. Expect a haven of midcentury glamour, where prime steaks, pre-Prohibition cocktails and premium wines are served.



The swanky interior of Groot Hospitality’s Papi Steak

THE AMENITIES

If you prefer relaxation to revelry, visit the 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa & Wellness. Designed to align with guests’ natural circadian rhythms through aromatherapy and lighting, the spa offers 44 massage, facial and body treatment rooms. Cold plunges, a nail salon, a reboot lounge, a penthouse spa for small-group gatherings, a salt mist chamber, experience and snow showers, and an herbal inhalation room round out the fab features. From there, head to Las Vegas’ first IGK Salon for hair and makeup services before a night out on the town.



The Panorama Suite bedroom

THE TAKEAWAY

Fontainebleau Las Vegas wraps up five-star luxury in a bow as chic as its logo. Expect first-class accommodations, unparalleled dining and nightlife options, and a sophisticated sensibility that will impress travelers of all ages.