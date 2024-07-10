A Michelin Star Chef is Opening a New Seafood Restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas

Food & Drink, People, Feature, People Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, Restaurants, wine, Eat, Cocktails, New Restaurants, Hotel Resto, Hotel Amenities, Hotel, Food & Drink News Latest,

Wynn Las Vegas’ beloved Lakeside restaurant will permanently close in mid-July, making way for the new Fiola Mare.

Chef Fabio Trabocchi; PHOTO BY FELIPE CUEVAS



In early 2025, Michelin- and James Beard Award-winning chef Fabio Trabocchi will debut Fiola Mare at Wynn Las Vegas. Replacing the five-star resort’s Lakeside restaurant—which will permanently close in mid-July—the seafood concept will make a splash with fresh catches sourced from the Mediterranean and East and West coasts.

The Las Vegas location will be reminiscent of its sister restaurant of the same name in Washington, D.C. Decadent seafood towers, raw bar selections, tableside displays and grilled entrees will be served against the backdrop of Wynn’s Lake of Dreams. Diners can also select beautiful daily catches from the roving seafood cart, known as The Carello del Pesce.

Fiola Mare will take over the Lakeside restaurant space, located on Wynn Las Vegas' Lake of Dreams. PHOTO BY BARBARA KRAFT



“Since moving to the U.S. in 2000 from Le Marche, Italy, I’ve dreamt of having a restaurant in Las Vegas,” shares the chef. “I couldn’t be prouder than to partner with an iconic destination as Wynn Las Vegas, which is the perfect complement to our hospitality group.”

Craft cocktails and a globally sourced wine menu emphasizing Europe will complement the chef’s curated seafood selections. The restaurant’s design will also reflect its coastal roots, with bespoke maritime-inspired finishes and new custom furnishings influenced by 1940s and 1950s designs from France and Italy.

“We are delighted to welcome chef Fabio Trabocchi to our fine dining portfolio,” says Brian Gullbrants, COO North America, Wynn Resorts. “The ethos of Fiola Mare truly embraces what Wynn Las Vegas has come to be known for—exquisite design, unmatched guest service and an exceptional dining experience.”

Fiola Mare is scheduled to open in early 2025.