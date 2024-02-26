Here Are The 2024 Film Independent Spirit Award Winners

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture, Awards,

Dominic Sessa won for his performance in Focus Features' The Holdovers.

On Feb. 25, the Film Independent Spirit Awards took place in Santa Monica to honor the year’s best in independent storytelling. With The Holdovers, Past Lives and Beef dominating the ceremony, see the full list of winners below.

Film

Best Feature

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

May December

Passages

Past Lives (WINNER)

Best First Feature

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Earth Mama

A Thousand and One (WINNER)

Upon Entry

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million)

The Artifice Girl

Cadejo Blanco

Fremont (WINNER)

Rotting in the Sun

The Unknown Country

Best Director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Todd Haynes, May December

William Oldroyd, Eileen

Ira Sachs, Passages

Celine Song, Past Lives — WINNER

Best Screenplay

Laura Moss and Brendan J. O'Brien, Birth/Rebirth

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction (WINNER)

Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, Bottoms

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best First Screenplay

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik, May December (WINNER)

Tomás Gómez Bustillo, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Alejandro Rojas and Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Upon Entry

Noah Galvin, Ben Platt, Molly Gordon and Nick Liberman, Theater Camp

Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl

Best Lead Performance

Jessica Chastain, Memory

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Trace Lysette, Monica

Natalie Portman, May December

Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction (WINNER)

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best Supporting Performance

Erika Alexander, American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Noah Galvin, Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway, Eileen

Glenn Howerton, Blackberry

Marin Ireland, Eileen

Charles Melton, May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (WINNER)

Catalina Saaverda, Rotting in the Sun

Ben Whitshaw, Passages

Best Breakthrough Performance

Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire, Mountains

Tia Nomore, Earth Mama

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers (WINNER)

Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont

Best Documentary

Bye Bye Tiberias

Four Daughters (WINNER)

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Kokomo City

The Mother of All Lies

Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall (WINNER)

Godland

Mami Wata

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Best Editing

Stephanie Filo, We Grow Now

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz and Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting in the Sun

Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline (WINNER)

Jon Philpot, Theater Camp

Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry

Best Cinematography

Katelin Arizmendi, Monica

Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers (WINNER)

Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Pablo Lozano, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Pat Scola, We Grown Now

Robert Altman Award

Showing Up (WINNER)

Producers Award

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton (WINNER)

Someone to Watch Award

Laura Moss, Birth/Rebirth

Joanna Arnow, The Feeling That The Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Monica Sorelle, Mountains (WINNER)

Truer Than Fiction Award

Set Hernandez, Unseen (WINNER)

Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli, Lakota Nation vs. United States

Sierra Urich, Joonam

Television

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Dear Mama (WINNER)

Murder in Big Horn

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Wrestlers

Best New Scripted Series

Beef (WINNER)

Dreaming Whilst Black

I'm a Virgo

Jury Duty

Slip

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Jharrel Jerome, I’m a Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Ali Wong, Beef (WINNER)

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (WINNER)

Adina Porter, The Changeling

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Benny Safdie, The Curse

Luke Tennie, Shrinking

Olivia Washington, I’m a Virgo

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series

Clark Backo, The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us (WINNER)

Kara Young, I'm a Virgo

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Jury Duty (WINNER)

See also: Here Are The 2024 SAG Award Winners