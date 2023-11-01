Here's What F1 Las Vegas Winners Will Be Sipping on the Podium

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Food & Drink Feature Events Food and Drink Feature Culture Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Cocktails

This year, Italian sparkling wine will shower the winners who top the podium at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Enter Ferrari Trento, a collection of Italian sparkling wines sustainably crafted in the heart of the Italian Alps. Here, Ferrari Winery CEO, president and co-owner Matteo Lunelli shares why Ferrari Trento’s partnership with Formula 1 is the grandest toast of them all.



Matteo Lunelli is the third generation of his family to oversee Ferrari Winery, which launched in 1902.

Tell us how Ferrari Trento’s partnership with Formula 1 is building its legacy.

Ferrari Trento has been the celebratory toast of many events, from the Emmys to the Olympics to the Juventus Football Club to Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli at the America’s Cup. Now, we are the official toast of the most iconic celebration in the world of sports, where the tradition of opening a bottle of bubbles on the podium all began. Our collaboration with Formula 1 is based on shared values, such as the pursuit of excellence in every detail, innovation, passion and tradition. Ferrari Trento will be the celebratory sparkling wine sprayed by the champions on the winners’ podium in Las Vegas, as it is globally. It will also be served in the best hospitality of Formula 1, to racegoers in the Paddock Club and in the Champions Club. Locals and visitors can celebrate with our wines throughout F1 weekend at great spots like Delilah and Eataly.

What sets Ferrari Trento apart from other sparkling wines?

Ferrari Trento is an authentic Italian luxury sparkling wine and an ambassador of the Italian art of living. Our wines possess the Trentodoc appellation, which means they are made with traditional methods, and they are created with pinot noir and chardonnay grapes cultivated on the slope of the Alps, in the region of Trentino. We are proud that Ferrari Trento was just awarded Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year for the sixth time at the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championship.



The Las Vegas F1 Edition Ferrari Trentodoc.

Tell us about your collection.

Our collection includes the classic line with the Ferrari brut and Ferrari rosé non-vintage. In the United States, you can also find our Perlé Line, which includes a blanc de blancs, a rosé,and a blanc de noirs, which age on the lees for over four years, and our vintage Trentodoc, our Riserva Lunelli and Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore, which age on the lees for almost 10 years in the silence of our cellar. For race fans, we have the limited-edition Formula 1 line, with bottles like the 3-liter Podium Jeroboam. Each of our F1 Edition bottles feature the outline of an iconic circuit, and we just released an F1 Edition bottle for Las Vegas. Ferrari Trento is a symbol of the Italian lifestyle, and we eagerly anticipate fans savoring our Trentodoc throughout the race weekend.