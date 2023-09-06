Fendi Reimagines The Iconic Peekaboo Bag

By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty





Clockwise from top: Fendi brown shearling Peekaboo ISeeU petite handbag, brown leather small Peekaboo handbag, and brown and gray shearling Peekaboo ISeeU medium handbag.

Already known for its enduring design since 2008, Fendi has done it again—and just in time for Fendi Icon Day slated for Oct. 10. This completely contemporary capsule collection reimagines what we thought we knew about the Peekaboo bag. The instant classic gets a makeover with signature interlace techniques and a timeless color palette, shown here in dark brown, gray and warm brandy. The painstaking process of creating these bags—left to the deft hands of the artisans of the house—is no small feat. The technical details are as intricate as the bags themselves, and yet they seem effortless when carried. The bags come in medium and small, but with their combination of sophistication and the mastery of materials, the look is definitely larger than life.