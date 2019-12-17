At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Shape Shifter: Fendi's New Bag Is A Star

James Aguiar | March 18, 2021 | Style & Beauty

When something is as successful as Fendi’s Sunshine shopper, what does a brand do?

Fendi orange leather Moonlight handbag, fendi.com PHOTOGRAPHED BY HELENA PALAZZI
Fendi orange leather Moonlight handbag, fendi.com

It does what it does best: reinventing and recreating the newest gotta-have-it moment with the uberfresh Moonlight bag. First seen on the catwalk for the spring/summer 2021 collection and named for its half-moon shape, this versatile accessory can be worn in a multitude of ways and colors to fit each and every mood. In keeping with the codes of the house, the famous Selleria stitching is in play and the secret embossed, hot-stamped Fendi Roma script is revealed upon opening. Don’t be fooled by its distinctive name. This timeless piece is meant to be worn during the day or well into the evening—after the sun goes down and the city lights start to twinkle.

Tags: fendi

Photography by: PHOTOGRAPHED BY HELENA PALAZZI

