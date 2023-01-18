Fendi Casa Debuts First Home Décor & Lifestyle Accessories Collection

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate

Hot on the heels of its new Miami store debut, Fendi Casa is expanding its offering with the launch of its first Home Décor & Lifestyle Accessories Collection.

Splashed up with the maison’s signature codes—think the iconic O’Lock, Fendi Roma and Pequin stripe—the collection is crafted in neutral hues juxtaposed with unexpected pops of yellow, green and pink. Soft nappa leather, Limoges porcelain and inlay wood elevate boxes, trays and candleholders while touches of gold transform the Art de la Table tableware sets into something sublime. Pillows and textiles add soft ness in FF logo cashmere or plaids while games like backgammon, tic-tac-toe and dominoes add a sure way to up your game, indeed.