Fendi Fetes 25 Years Of The Iconic Baguette Bag

By James Aguiar By James Aguiar | | Style & Beauty

When it was announced that the House of Fendi would be showing its resort 2023 collection—a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the famous Fendi Baguette—in New York City, the fashion pack was already lined up for a “fashion moment.”





Be one of the first to carry a medium, Pico or Nano Tiffany x Fendi Baguette bag on your arm.

The show delivered on all fronts as soon as Kim Jones walked out on the runway and pulled down a draped curtain revealing a gigantic mirror reflecting back on the audience. The catwalk represented an ode to the energy of New York City and the place where the Baguette was made particularly famous by appearances in Sex and the City and, of course, Sarah Jessica Parker, who happened to be sitting front row, naturally. Less of a collection and more of a collective collaboration abounded with input from New York institutions including Marc Jacobs, SJP herself and, perhaps most cleverly, Tiffany & Co. The imprints of the storied jeweler and the fashion house could be seen and felt in different variations from its use of sterling silver, enamel, white gold and diamonds, and, of course, the equally iconic Tiffany Blue that came to life in shining crocodile and leather. The meeting of the minds of these two powerhouse brands can be seen with the creative melding of the classic F and T on its clasps. It was in 1961 that Audrey Hepburn famously stared into the windows while eating a croissant in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Now, it’s up to the modern “it” girl to carry on the tradition, although, this time, she’ll be eating a croissant and wearing her Baguette.