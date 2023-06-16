Saint Laurent Rocks With Fender For Limited Edition Collection

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment

Saint Laurent is partnering with Fender on an exclusive limited edition collection.

See Also: K-Way and Saint Laurent Collaborate on Tropical 'VHS Sunset' Windbreaker

The pieces include Limited Edition Fender x Saint Laurent Stratocaster guitar, Limited Edition '65 Deluxe Reverb Fender x Saint Laurent Amplifier, and Limited Edition Fender x Saint Laurent Celluloid Picks, availble exclusively in Fender stores in Los Angeles and Paris, with only 10 guitars available world wide.

"Saint Laurent is one of the most celebrated luxury brands in the world and an influential powerhouse in fashion culture. We are honored to partner with them to infuse iconic elements from both of our legacy roots in this beautiful 'Limited Edition Saint Laurent' collection," executive vice president of FMIC product Justin Norvell said.

See the collection below.