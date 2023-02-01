Your Social Guide To February in Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature

See Taiko drumming troupe Kodo Feb. 8 at The Smith Center.

2/1-14

Bruno Mars

With 15 Grammys under his belt—four of which he won as half of the R&B duo Silk.Sonic (alongside Anderson .Paak)—Bruno Mars reclaims his throne on the Dolby Live stage at Park MGM for his new solo residency. Mars will have fans dancing along to “Uptown Funk,” “24K Magic” and many other infectious hits. 9PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.com

2/3-5

Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

Nevada Trailblaze Challenge Support the Southern Nevada chapter of Make-A-Wish during this outdoor challenge, where participants will hike 26.2 miles in the Valley of Fire backcountry. Southern Nevadans will triumph both physically and philanthropically, with benefits funding wishes for local children living with critical illnesses. Valley of Fire, wish.org/snv

2/5

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Cheer on star players from the AFC and NFC during this first-ever flag football matchup. Players will warm up for the big game with a variety of fun challenges, showcasing their skills of speed and strength for football fans. A special concert, with a soon-tobe announced headliner, will add to the excitement at Allegiant Stadium. Noon, Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

2/8

Kodo One Earth Tour

Banging to the beat of everyone’s drum, taiko troupe Kodo will take the stage at Reynolds Hall to share Tsuzumi, a new show highlighted by the performance of “Dyu-Ha” for the first time in 15 years. Trace the Japanese group’s more than four decades of history during this energetic experience. 7:30PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

2/10-11

The Black Crowes

Join this Atlanta-bred rock band for two nights of performances, where the Grammy nominees will take fans through nearly 20 years of hits, from 1990’s “She Talks to Angels” to 1992’s “Remedy.” 8PM, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

2/10-11

Nate Bargatze

Laughter is in the air at Encore Theater, where the hysterical Nate Bargatze will showcase his signature wit and banter during this trio of performances on his Be Funny Tour. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

2/10-11

Mike Epps

Get ready to laugh with Mike Epps during two knee-slapping performances at The Venetian Theatre. Having cracked jokes in more than 40 cities and on three continents, Epps will bring the same level of beloved humor to live audiences as he did to the Friday and Hangover film franchises. 8:30PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

2/11

Valentine’s Weekend! Romantic Chopin

Enjoy an elegant evening of orchestral works by three of history’s most prominent composers—Saint-Georges, Chopin and Mozart—conducted by Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Director Donato Cabrera. 7:30PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, lvphil.org; thesmithcenter.com

2/12

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Gather around the rink and sport gold and black in honor of the Vegas Golden Knights. This talented team is bringing its A-game for an afternoon on the ice against the Anaheim Ducks, where they’ll work to maintain their winning record thanks to home-court advantage. Noon, T-Mobile Arena, nhl.com; t-mobilearena.com



Join comedian and actor Mike Epps for two nights of fun at The Venetian Theatre Feb. 10 and 11.

2/15-4/15

Katy Perry

Multiplatinum recording artist Katy Perry returns to Resorts World Las Vegas for her Las Vegas residency, PLAY. Katy Kats—as she calls her fans—can elevate their experience by purchasing the Firework VIP package, which grants you a meet-and-greet opportunity with Perry, plus premium seating, beverages, food and more. 8PM, Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

2/15-19

Boy George & Culture Club

See Grammy winners Boy George and the rest of Culture Club during three anticipated shows as they perform hits from their 40-year career, including “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.” 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

2/17

Taylor Tomlinson

As prime performances on The Have It All Tour, standup comedian and podcast host Taylor Tomlinson will present a stellar night of comedy at Wynn Las Vegas. The YouTube and Netflix sensation—who began performing at just 16 years old—brings crowds to tears with witty anecdotes that draw upon her own life. Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

2/17-19

Jonas Brothers

It’s hard not to be a “Sucker” for the Jonas Brothers, who will return to the Dolby Live stage at Park MGM for the third time for three exclusive shows. Featuring unique set lists each night, the performances ensure that Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas leave fans “Burnin’ Up” for more. 8PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.com



Katy Perry’s PLAY is back on the Resorts World Theatre stage on select dates from Feb. 15 to April 15.

2/18

Matt Dusk Sings Sinatra

Multiplatinum recording artist Matt Dusk will honor his idol with a pair of performances of Frank Sinatra’s greatest hits. Travel back in time to hear Sinatra’s Grammy Award-winning songs, like “Fly Me to the Moon” and “My Way.” Myron’s at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

2/18-19

Blue Until June

Set to the tune of songs sung by the renowned Etta James, choreographer Trey McIntyre explores love in all its happiness and sadness during Blue Until June featuring the Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT). The company’s midwinter showcase will also include performances of Allegro Brillante and the world premiere of Intimacy With Strangers. Reynolds Hall at the Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com



Conquer the Valley of Fire’s backcountry during Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada’s Trailblaze Challenge, a 26.2-mile hike that helps grant wishes for children living with critical illnesses.

2/24-25

Jack Johnson

The easy-breezy attitude of the islands will make a splash on the Encore Theater stage when Hawaiian-bred musician Jack Johnson performs his guitar-led hits on back-to-back nights. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

2/24-25

New York Voices

Enjoy two nights of jazz stylings when New York Voices—made up of Music Director Darmon Meader, baritone Peter Eldridge and dual sopranos Lauren Kinhan and Kim Nazarian—wow audience members with their angelic voices. 7PM, Myron’s at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

2/24-26

Shen Yun

Explore the rich history and 5,000-year journey of China’s development during four enchanting performances, where culture is celebrated through dance and music. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com; shenyun.com

2/24-3/11

Chicago

Grammy Hall of Fame band Chicago will return to The Venetian Theatre for a limited eight-show engagement for the sixth year in a row. The performances will feature rock ’n’ roll hits ranging from “Saturday in the Park” to “Look Away.” 8PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort, venetianlasvegas.com

2/24-7/15

Usher

There’s always “Love in This Club” with Grammy-winning performer Usher. With a state-of-the-art Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Usher will sing some of his top hits during these Sin City-exclusive performances. 9PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm. mgmresorts.com

2/25

8th Annual B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation Awareness Gala

Since there’s no stronger force than girl power, the B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation is hosting its eighth annual Awareness Gala. The organization strives to help girls overcome sex trafficking and vulnerable situations, building bravery and capability with healing and hope. 5PM, Palms Casino Resort, sherofoundation.org

2/25

Opera Las Vegas’ Annual Gala: Paris Extraordinaire

Say “bonjour” to Opera Las Vegas’ Parisian-themed celebration, Paris Extraordinaire. The evening will feature incredible performances, a lavish dinner, handcrafted French libations and a silent auction, all in support of the organization’s artistic programming. 6PM, M Resort Spa Casino, operalasvegas.com