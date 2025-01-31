The Best February Events in Las Vegas

Culture, Feature, Events, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, Community, Apple News, Guides,

Fill your calendar with February's star-studded concerts, philanthropic events and more in Las Vegas.



Grammy Award winner Nas will charm Wynn Las Vegas audiences with his smooth vocals alongside the Las Vegas Philharmonic from Feb. 5 to 8; PHOTO BY TONY TRAN/GLOBAL MEDIA GROUP

Through 2/7

TEARS FOR FEARS

“Everybody Wants To Rule The World” singers Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith take on Vegas for three remarkable nights this February, playing iconic anthems and their latest hits from Songs for a Nervous Planet. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Through 2/15

MARIAH CAREY

The poster girl for the five-octave vocal range returns to the Dolby Live stage for The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas, guaranteed to dazzle the masses with her iconic R&B pop ballads. 8 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com



Janet Jackson continues to shine this February during her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas; PHOTO BY SOLAIMAN FAZEL

Through 2/15

JANET JACKSON

Spend Vegas evenings in style with this iconic pop sensation as she graces the stage with exclusive shows on six dazzling dates. 8:30 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

2/1-2

ALL THAT JAZZ

In a dazzling fusion of red-hot ballet and cool jazz vibes, All That Jazz brings the perfect winter heat to Vegas with a show that definitely deserves an encore! Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

2/4-9

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

This five-time Tony Award-winning musical that once graced the Broadway stage brings its clever coming-of-age tale to The Smith Center with an incredible cast of characters. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

2/5-8

NAS WITH THE LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC

Performing beloved hits off of his album, Illmatic, Nas combines his rhythmic talent with the smooth sounds of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

2/5-15

BLAKE SHELTON

Trade in your poker chips for cowboy boots as country music’s charismatic megastar brings his honky-tonk charm to Caesars Palace for six not-to-miss performances. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com

2/7

IMAGINE: EXPERIENCE THE ARTS GALA

Step into an enchanted evening as the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts hosts its annual fundraising spectacular, featuring student-led entertainment, auctions and a gourmet dinner. 5:30 p.m., Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, imagine2025.givesmart.com

2/8

FOSTER THE PEOPLE

Enjoy an electrifying evening as Grammy-nominated band Foster the People energizes the Las Vegas crowd with their indie-pop sound on the Paradise State of Mind Tour. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com



Foster The People duo Isom Innis and Mark Foster will take the stage at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Feb. 8; PHOTO BY JIMMY FONTAINE

2/12

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC GALA

Join the city’s musical luminaries for an unforgettable black-tie evening celebrating the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s 26 years of artistic excellence. 5 p.m., Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, lvphil.org

2/12-22

NEW EDITION

Acclaimed R&B group New Edition is back with more showstopping performances following their completely sold-out 2024 residency. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com



Experience Babyface’s R&B ballads live at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort this Valentine’s Day weekend; PHOTO BY ACERO PHOTOS

2/14-15

BABYFACE

With the winter season still going strong, join R&B virtuoso Babyface as he ignites Las Vegas with his hottest hits and iconic discography. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

2/14-22

KEITH URBAN

Get ready for guitar legend Keith Urban’s High in Vegas, where his fresh tracks promise unforgettable nights on the Strip. 8:30 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

2/14-22

EAGLES

Catch the Eagles swooping into the bright lights during their can’t-miss sensational Sphere residency, proving why they’ve flown high in the music world for over five decades. Sphere Las Vegas, thesphere.com

2/15

THE LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC PRESENTS RACHMANINOFF/ROMEO AND JULIET

From Brahms’ “Variations on a Theme by Haydn” to Prokofiev’s passionate Romeo and Juliet, the Las Vegas Philharmonic will showcase musical mastery under the direction of conductor Joseph Young. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

2/15

HEATHER MCMAHAN

Hollywood’s favorite “auditory David Sedaris for the millennial set” brings her unfiltered Southern charm to Sin City, fresh off her Netflix and Hulu specials. 10 p.m., The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

2/16

TYLER HENRY

When it comes to connecting the living with those who’ve crossed over, Tyler Henry is the one to watch, thanks to his jaw-dropping psychic talents. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

2/19

A CONCERT FOR CONSERVATION WITH GARTH BROOKS

This extraordinary event unites Garth Brooks’ legendary showmanship with Ducks Unlimited’s mission to promote conservation across the continent during a once-in-a-lifetime production. 7 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, ducks.org

2/21-22

MORGAN JAY

Rising star Morgan Jay, renowned for his dynamic blend of music and comedy, lands in Vegas for a limited engagement this winter. 8:30 p.m., The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

2/21-3/9

GARTH BROOKS

Country music icon Garth Brooks continues to reign supreme at Caesars Palace with his groundbreaking Plus ONE The Vegas Residency, delivering an intimate yet exhilarating experience that will have fans swooning. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com

2/22

POWER OF LOVE GALA

This star-studded fete will honor Jimmy Kimmel while featuring culinary mastery from Wolfgang Puck and Thomas Keller for a philanthropic evening benefiting the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. 5:30 p.m., MGM Grand Garden Arena, keepmemoryalive.org

Take running to the next level during the Rock ‘N’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas from Feb. 22 to 23; PHOTO BY DONALD MIRALLE/ROCK ‘N’ ROLL RUNNING SERIES

2/22-23

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL RUNNING SERIES LAS VEGAS

Experience the ultimate nighttime running party with three epic distances, live entertainment and finisher medals that shine as bright as the city itself. Multiple locations, runrocknroll.com/las-vegas

2/23

TASTE & LEARN

Join Ferraro’s Ristorante for this month’s tasting journey featuring pours by Tuscan winery Vallepicciola and Italian small plates from executive chef Mimmo Ferraro. 5 p.m., Ferraro’s Ristorante, ferraroslasvegas.com

2/26-3/1

DAVID BLAINE

After decades of mind-bending feats, David Blaine continues his residency of mystifying talents into 2025, offering more chances to witness his legendary illusions. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

2/27-3/2

SHEN YUN

Experience divine artistry as Shen Yun embarks on a cultural journey through 5,000 years of Chinese civilization—the perfect escape into a world of beauty, wisdom and wonder. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

2/27-3/11

SCORPIONS

Celebrate the 60th anniversary of German rock band Scorpions during Vegas-exclusive shows that prove the legends still know how to sting. 8 p.m., PH live at Planet Hollywood, caesars.com/planethollywood

2/28

MARY J. BLIGE

Hip-hop royalty Mary J. Blige, fresh off her Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, descends upon Vegas with The For My Fans Tour. She’ll be joined by R&B sensations Ne-Yo and Mario. 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

2/28-3/1

HEART

These Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will bring their charttoppers, including “Magic Man” and “Barracuda,” to the intimate BleauLive Theater, proving why they’ve sold 35 million albums. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

2/28-3/1

KEVIN HART

Comedy powerhouse Kevin Hart brings his signature wit back to Resorts World Las Vegas, where the furthest seat is just 150 feet from the stage—ensuring every laugh lands up close and personal. 9 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

2/28-3/15

CHICAGO

With their signature horn section, iconic vocals and an impressive collection of hits spanning six decades, legendary rock band Chicago continues its remarkable journey at The Venetian Theatre. 8 p.m., The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com