Here Are Our Favorite Picks From Las Vegas in 2024

By The Editors By The Editors | December 20, 2024 | Lifestyle, Feature, The Latest, Lifestyle Feature, Features, Featured, Apple News, City Life, Guides,
From sushi to spas, martinis and more, here are our favorites from Las Vegas in 2024.
Bar Centro at The Shops at Crystals; PHOTO BY KATRINA FREDERICK
Las Vegas brims with restaurants excellent for takeout. Below, discover our top picks when you're in the mood fo pizza, steakhouse dining, Thai and more right at home.
Here are the best antique stores in Las Vegas.
The towering Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO BY PETER ARNELL
Looking for some R&R? Here are the best hotels in Las Vegas.
When you need design inspiration, look to these local Instagram accounts for inspiration.
Cosmopolitans are a classic favorite—just ask Carrie Bradshaw. Here’s where to find the best of the cocktail in Las Vegas.
There is nothing better than a perfect stack. Here, we've rounded up our picks for the nine best pancakes in Las Vegas.
Embrace the great outdoors and navigate the best trails, canyons and mountains in and around Las Vegas.
Follow these local top chefs for mouthwatering inspo and a delicious taste of Las Vegas’ culinary culture.
If you’re craving a cold treat, here are 13 of the best ice cream shops in Las Vegas.
The 10-ounce double wagyu cheeseburger from Bavette’s Steakhouse; PHOTO BY HOGSALT
These gourmet burger creations keep the local crowd coming back for more. Here are our 10 favorite burgers in Las Vegas.
In Vegas, the sushi scene reigns supreme. Here, we’re rolling out the 10 best sushi restaurants across the city.
Whether you like them frozen or on the rocks, spicy or skinny, these are our 10 favorite margaritas in Las Vegas.
Choose a seat on the Prime Steakhouse patio to enjoy epic views of the Bellagio fountains; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Whether you crave a bone-in filet or a tender cut of wagyu, meat lovers can’t get enough of Las Vegas’ 10 best steakhouses.
When you need outfit inspo, look to these Las Vegas-based Instagram influencers.
Indulge in mouthwatering pasta, freshly baked pizza and decadent desserts at Las Vegas’ 10 best Italian restaurants.
With school back in session, achieve your academic goals with help from the best tutors in Las Vegas.
Whether you need a quick trim, fade or shave, these Las Vegas barbershops are a cut above the rest.
The sky-high Allē Lounge on 66 at Resorts World Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
Whether you’re searching for the city’s most creative mixologists or a local haunt to head to with friends, these are our top picks for Las Vegas’ 10 best bars.
Discover a world of wellness at these top-notch Las Vegas spas.
When it comes to taking care of your furry friend, here are the vets in Las Vegas you can trust.
All that glitters is gold at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
Booked out weeks in advance, these are the hardest restaurants to score a reservation at in Las Vegas. Plan ahead!
Photography by: