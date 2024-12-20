Search Our Site

Here Are Our Favorite Picks From Las Vegas in 2024

By The Editors | December 20, 2024

From sushi to spas, martinis and more, here are our favorites from Las Vegas in 2024.

BarCentro.jpgBar Centro at The Shops at Crystals; PHOTO BY KATRINA FREDERICK

The 9 Best Restaurants For Takeout In Las Vegas

Las Vegas brims with restaurants excellent for takeout. Below, discover our top picks when you're in the mood fo pizza, steakhouse dining, Thai and more right at home.

The 8 Best Antique Shops in Las Vegas

Here are the best antique stores in Las Vegas.

cochere.jpgThe towering Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO BY PETER ARNELL

The 18 Best Hotels in Las Vegas

Looking for some R&R? Here are the best hotels in Las Vegas.

5 Local Interior Instagram Inspirations We Love

When you need design inspiration, look to these local Instagram accounts for inspiration.

The 5 Best Cosmopolitans in Las Vegas

Cosmopolitans are a classic favorite—just ask Carrie Bradshaw. Here’s where to find the best of the cocktail in Las Vegas.

The 9 Best Pancakes in Las Vegas

There is nothing better than a perfect stack. Here, we've rounded up our picks for the nine best pancakes in Las Vegas.

The 7 Best Hiking Trails In Las Vegas

Embrace the great outdoors and navigate the best trails, canyons and mountains in and around Las Vegas.

The 12 Best Las Vegas Chefs to Follow on Instagram

Follow these local top chefs for mouthwatering inspo and a delicious taste of Las Vegas’ culinary culture.

The 13 Best Ice Cream Shops in Las Vegas

If you’re craving a cold treat, here are 13 of the best ice cream shops in Las Vegas.

mgm.jpg
The 10-ounce double wagyu cheeseburger from Bavette’s Steakhouse; PHOTO BY HOGSALT

The 10 Best Burgers in Las Vegas

These gourmet burger creations keep the local crowd coming back for more. Here are our 10 favorite burgers in Las Vegas.

The 10 Best Sushi Restaurants in Las Vegas

In Vegas, the sushi scene reigns supreme. Here, we’re rolling out the 10 best sushi restaurants across the city.

The 10 Best Margaritas in Las Vegas

Whether you like them frozen or on the rocks, spicy or skinny, these are our 10 favorite margaritas in Las Vegas.

Prime.jpg

Choose a seat on the Prime Steakhouse patio to enjoy epic views of the Bellagio fountains; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

The 10 Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas

Whether you crave a bone-in filet or a tender cut of wagyu, meat lovers can’t get enough of Las Vegas’ 10 best steakhouses.

10 Local Fashion Instagrams We Love for Trendy Style Inspiration

When you need outfit inspo, look to these Las Vegas-based Instagram influencers.

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants in Las Vegas

Indulge in mouthwatering pasta, freshly baked pizza and decadent desserts at Las Vegas’ 10 best Italian restaurants.

The 6 Best Tutors in Las Vegas

With school back in session, achieve your academic goals with help from the best tutors in Las Vegas.

The 8 Best Barbershops in Las Vegas

Whether you need a quick trim, fade or shave, these Las Vegas barbershops are a cut above the rest.

best-bar-alle.jpg

The sky-high Allē Lounge on 66 at Resorts World Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

The 10 Best Bars in Las Vegas

Whether you’re searching for the city’s most creative mixologists or a local haunt to head to with friends, these are our top picks for Las Vegas’ 10 best bars.

The 15 Best Spas In Las Vegas

Discover a world of wellness at these top-notch Las Vegas spas.

The 8 Best Vets in Las Vegas

When it comes to taking care of your furry friend, here are the vets in Las Vegas you can trust.

590086.jpgAll that glitters is gold at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

The 7 Most Sought-After Reservations in Las Vegas

Booked out weeks in advance, these are the hardest restaurants to score a reservation at in Las Vegas. Plan ahead!


