7 Faux Flowers To Add Some Green To Your Home

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | May 8, 2024 | Home & Real Estate, Trends, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBCM Spotlight, HBCM Trends,

The timeless appeal of these faux flowers is sure to enliven any space all year long.



Ryan_French_Country_Beige_Ceramic_Potted_Olive_Tree_Small.jpg

Kathy Kuo Home Ryan French country beige ceramic potted olive tree

WHD342-WH.jpg

Winward Home Phalaenopsis orchid in bowl
Taelyn_French_Country_Green_Boston_Fern_Drop_In_Faux_Floral.jpg

Kathy Kuo Home Taelyn French country green grand Boston fern

21122137_177_1.jpg

AERIN x Diane James white delphinium arrangement

MJS_8173_1.jpg

Bunny Williams Home painted wooden flowers in a ceramic urn

WHD567NT-DLV.jpg

Winward Home Cafe au Lait combo in vase


Photography by: COURTESY OF BRANDS