7 Faux Flowers To Add Some Green To Your Home

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate, Trends, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBCM Spotlight, HBCM Trends,

The timeless appeal of these faux flowers is sure to enliven any space all year long.







Kathy Kuo Home Ryan French country beige ceramic potted olive tree

Winward Home Phalaenopsis orchid in bowl



Kathy Kuo Home Taelyn French country green grand Boston fern

AERIN x Diane James white delphinium arrangement

Bunny Williams Home painted wooden flowers in a ceramic urn

Winward Home Cafe au Lait combo in vase