7 Faux Flowers To Add Some Green To Your Home

By Phebe Wahl
By Phebe Wahl
|
May 8, 2024
|
Home & Real Estate, Trends, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBCM Spotlight, HBCM Trends,
The timeless appeal of these faux flowers is sure to enliven any space all year long.
Kathy Kuo Home Ryan French country beige ceramic potted olive tree
Winward Home Phalaenopsis orchid in bowl
Kathy Kuo Home Taelyn French country green grand Boston fern
AERIN x Diane James white delphinium arrangement
Bunny Williams Home painted wooden flowers in a ceramic urn
Winward Home Cafe au Lait combo in vase
Photography by: COURTESY OF BRANDS