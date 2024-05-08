We Are Crushing On These Faux-Bois Accents

By Phebe Wahl
May 8, 2024
Add these fabulous faux bois accents for a bit of woodland whimsy.
Currey & Company faux bois rectangular planter
Casa Branca Bosco fabric in Beechwood
Casa Branca Bosco porcelain dinnerware
Brunschwig & Fils Wood, kravet.com
Theodore Alexander Catalina Branch accent table
Blue Pheasant Willa modern classic white porcelain teapot, kathykuohome.com
Global Views white tree branch iron marble round accent end table, kathykuohome.com
Jennifer Manners Aruba rug
Regina Andrew Coastal Living Willow table lamp
Photography by: COURTESY OF BRANDS