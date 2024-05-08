Search Our Site

We Are Crushing On These Faux-Bois Accents

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | May 8, 2024 | Home & Real Estate, Home & Real Estate Feature, Home & Real Estate, HBCM Home, HBCM Spotlight, HBCM Trends,

Add these fabulous faux bois accents for a bit of woodland whimsy.


Currey & Company faux bois rectangular planter

Casa Branca Bosco fabric in Beechwood

Casa Branca Bosco porcelain dinnerware

Brunschwig & Fils Wood, kravet.com

Theodore Alexander Catalina Branch accent table

Blue Pheasant Willa modern classic white porcelain teapot, kathykuohome.com

Global Views white tree branch iron marble round accent end table, kathykuohome.com

Jennifer Manners Aruba rug

Regina Andrew Coastal Living Willow table lamp


Photography by: COURTESY OF BRANDS