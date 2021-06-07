By: Madison San Miguel | June 7, 2021 | Lifestyle Feature

After a stressful year, every dad needs a little TLC and deserves to be spoiled this Father's Day. From grill gadgets and celeb-approved apparel to a workspace makeover, get bold this year and think beyond tired ties and sad socks. Here, nine memorable gifts to give your main man this Father's Day.

Minted Farmhouse Plaid Jigsaw Puzzle

Make each piece symbolize your favorite memory with dad. Personalize a jigsaw puzzle featuring a design and photograph of your choosing on a glossy chipboard.

Gift him a chef-approved Airfryer, in partnership with Brand Ambassador for Philips Kitchen Appliances and chef, Donatella Arpaia, that cooks food four times faster than your conventional oven, requires little oil and looks chic in your kitchen.

Happy Socks Father's Day Socks Gift Box 3-Pack

High-quality socks that will put some serious pep in his step and make every day in the week stylish. Each box includes 2 to seven colorful pairs of socks ranging from vibrant polka dots to adorable flamingos.

Worn by the likes of Chris Rock, Dan Levy, John Forté and RJ King, this cashmere and wool blend sweater has been loved by men and women alike since 2016. Mr. Merin is the brand’s newest iteration of its best seller for men, and will sure make dad look good on any boat and beach this summer.

Former Chicago Bears QB Jay Cutler has longed to have his own butchershop—and now it can be delivered to your doorstep. Cutler partnered with preeminent butcher Pat LaFrieda to bring you 100% American-raised and grazed meats each month.

Cuisinart Deluxe Outdoor Prep Table

This portable, outdoor prep table is a convenient and ample space for dad's grilling supplies, utensils and favorite condiments. It also has a stainless steal surface for prepping all kinds of meats, vegetables and fish, and a trash bag holder for easy dispensing.

The perfect travel-friendly cooler that can store anything from his favorite drink to multiple snack containers. It's easier to carry than your standard cooler and keeps beverages chill.

If his work area or closet needs extra storage or a transformation, California Closets’ lavish transformations are an ideal gift to make dad’s space more tailored to him.

Smythson’s City Collection of briefcases comes in three colors-—navy, black, and dark olive—to match any look. Its leather finishes, removable shoulder strap and large space to fit a 15 inch laptop will definitely make his head turn.