The Las Vegas Father's Day Guide

Here is everything you need to know about celebrating your dad this Father's Day in Las Vegas.

Dinner at Carver Steakhouse

From tomahawk steaks to wagyu beef and beyond, Carver Road Hospitality’s first Las Vegas restaurant, Carversteak, satisfies both carnivorous and vegan cravings. After honing his skills at multiple Michelin-starred restaurants under chefs David Myers, Michael Mina, Thomas Keller and Joël Robuchon, executive chef Daniel Ontiveros has crafted a menu featuring favorites like warm caviar poppers, lobster en croute, F-1 wagyu strip loin and much more. With award-winning international design studio DesignAgency in control, the steakhouse exudes a midcentury modern look, where guests can enjoy private dining experiences in its dedicated Knife Shop and Whiskey Room. carversteak.com

A Drink and a Haircut from The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

For more than one type of a buzz, meet The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails—The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Clique Hospitality’s grooming destination that gives way to an epic bar and lounge. From the outside, gents take a seat to enjoy a classic cut, beard shaping or straight razor shave. But just past that area lies a venue that’s beloved for its live music, extensive cocktail menu and intimate vibe. Don’t miss Faded Karaoke on Tuesday nights, where live band The Wild Wolves will back you up to your favorite tunes. thebarbershoplv.com; cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Eight Cigar Lounge

Fulfill your burning desires at the new Eight Cigar Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas, where you can join pro athletes and celebrities—think Michael Jordan and Luke Bryan—in reserving your own name-plated cigar locker. A Clique Hospitality concept, the 7,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor space includes eight unique rooms, highlighted by a 2,200-square-foot outdoor terrace with primo Strip views. Select a smoke from the custom-built humidor—brands include Drew Estate, Arturo Fuente and Ashton—then settle in with a cocktail intended to match the flavor profile of your puff. Go ahead, get lit. eightloungelv.com, rwlasvegas.com

Shop at STITCHED

Meet STITCHED—a bespoke gentleman’s retail experience founded by Eamon Springall that boasts locations at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Tivoli Village. “STITCHED was already the coolest shop in town before I came aboard nine years ago. It started by evolving the U.S. market for custom clothing in 2010, by reimagining the British model for a domestic audience,” says Sam Glaser, who was recently named its new operating partner and chief operating officer. Featuring a curation of brands including Louis Vuitton, Cartier and XXXX, this store is perfect for the modern, sleek man. stitchedlifestyle.com

Golf at Wynn Golf Club

To ensure a hole-in-one type of day with dad, book a morning or afternoon at Wynn Golf Club’s 6,722-yard, par-70 championship golf course. With 18 tee-rific holes, the fairway comes courtesy of father-son duo Tom and Logan Fazio, who designed the green grounds to near perfection. Tee time spots are limited—book now to ensure the best day for dad. Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com/experiences/golf

Tower Suite Bar

Toast to dad for his immeasurable contributions to his family and society at large at Wynn Las Vegas’ Tower Suite Bar, where more than 70 rare, small-batch whiskeys are on deck. Raise a glass of Kentucky Owl Dry State or Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 while noshing on bites from the bar menu. With an intimate, sophisticated and laid back feel, dad can feel the ultimate form of gratitude, especially when surrounded by his 21-and-up family members. Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com/dining/bars-and-lounges/tower-suite-bar