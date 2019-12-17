At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

March 18, 2021

Fewocious' New Frontier: How Teen Artist Is Leading an NFT Renaissance
March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
February 26, 2021

Double Vision: Coco & Breezy on Fashion, Music and Real Estate

Food & Drink

March 24, 2021

Weekly Recipe: H Woo Lee's Bone Marrow Pappardelle
March 17, 2021

19 of the Best Italian Restaurants Across America
March 17, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie

Home & Real Estate

March 18, 2021

NFTs Enter Real Estate with Digital 'Mars House' Sold for $500,000
February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now

Style & Beauty

March 24, 2021

Check Out The Gucci Virtual 25, Gucci's First Virtual Sneaker
March 24, 2021

Runway Report: Fashion News From Celine, Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne
March 23, 2021

Hublot and Shepard Fairey Launch Second Luxury Timepiece Collab
Runway Report: Fashion News From Celine, Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne

Faye Power Vande Vrede | March 24, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

Stage Presence

Celine pairs with artist Tyson Reeder for the must-have collaboration of the season.

Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane Tyson Reeder collaboration Autobahn print cotton bucket hat and short, celine.com. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane Tyson Reeder collaboration Autobahn print cotton bucket hat and short, celine.com

Known for its iconic artistic collaborations, Celine celebrates spring with The Dancing Kids, a new collection designed in partnership with Chicago-based artist Tyson Reeder. Reeder’s playful abstract style takes on the whimsies of everyday life in vibrant pastels that transform ordinary landscapes into magical masterpieces. This latest collection will put a spring in your step with everything you need—from breezy nylon windbreakers to the low lace canvas sneakers you’ve been searching for.

All In The Family

Artisanal quality meets functionality in Louis Vuitton’s latest Tambour Street Diver timepiece.

LOUIS VUITT ON PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Louis Vuitton expands its ever-growing watch family with the much-anticipated spring debut of the Tambour Street Diver. Designed with functionality in mind, this handsome waterresistant timepiece comes in four colors—all of which give a clear nod to the iconic style house itself. Th e unique shape is inspired by a drum, with the hours boldly indicated by the 12 letters of Louis Vuitton. Destined to be a trendsetter, this watch is one for the ages.

Follow Suit

Thom Browne’s creations go miniature.

Looks from Thom Browne’s inaugural childrenswear collection THOM BROWNE PHOTO BY CASS BIRD
Looks from Thom Browne’s inaugural childrenswear collection

The uniform of all uniforms has arrived with Thom Browne’s launch of his first childrenswear collection. The multiyear recipient of the CFDA menswear designer of the year award brings his signature tailored styles to your favorite tots for a look that will melt your heart. Think wooltwill suits, overcoats with velvet top collars, classic four-bar cardigans and, of course, the ever-popular university stripe for Fridays. To accompany this exciting launch, an artful black-and-white film by Cass Bird reveals the playful spirit of youth.


Tags: fashion

Photography by: LOUIS VUITTON AND CELINE PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRAND; THOM BROWNE PHOTO BY CASS BIRD

