Runway Report: Fashion News From Celine, Louis Vuitton and Thom Browne

Faye Power Vande Vrede | March 24, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

Stage Presence

Celine pairs with artist Tyson Reeder for the must-have collaboration of the season.



Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane Tyson Reeder collaboration Autobahn print cotton bucket hat and short, celine.com

Known for its iconic artistic collaborations, Celine celebrates spring with The Dancing Kids, a new collection designed in partnership with Chicago-based artist Tyson Reeder. Reeder’s playful abstract style takes on the whimsies of everyday life in vibrant pastels that transform ordinary landscapes into magical masterpieces. This latest collection will put a spring in your step with everything you need—from breezy nylon windbreakers to the low lace canvas sneakers you’ve been searching for.

All In The Family

Artisanal quality meets functionality in Louis Vuitton’s latest Tambour Street Diver timepiece.

Louis Vuitton expands its ever-growing watch family with the much-anticipated spring debut of the Tambour Street Diver. Designed with functionality in mind, this handsome waterresistant timepiece comes in four colors—all of which give a clear nod to the iconic style house itself. Th e unique shape is inspired by a drum, with the hours boldly indicated by the 12 letters of Louis Vuitton. Destined to be a trendsetter, this watch is one for the ages.

Follow Suit

Thom Browne’s creations go miniature.



Looks from Thom Browne’s inaugural childrenswear collection

The uniform of all uniforms has arrived with Thom Browne’s launch of his first childrenswear collection. The multiyear recipient of the CFDA menswear designer of the year award brings his signature tailored styles to your favorite tots for a look that will melt your heart. Think wooltwill suits, overcoats with velvet top collars, classic four-bar cardigans and, of course, the ever-popular university stripe for Fridays. To accompany this exciting launch, an artful black-and-white film by Cass Bird reveals the playful spirit of youth.