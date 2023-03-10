10 Fun And Inspiring Fashion Influencers To Follow On TikTok

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Dixie D'Amelio is one of the most popular fashion influencers on TikTok

Has your life been entirely taken over by TikTok? There are positives to the endless scroll, especially if you’ve got a passion for fashion.

The popular social network is teeming with style insight and fashionable fun, whether you’re looking to live the high life, bouncing from high-profile runway show to celebrity-studded event, or you just want to learn how to put together a cute outfit with things you’ve already got in your closet or even lying around the house.

Below, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite fashion-forward influencers and TikTok accounts to follow. The list covers all bases, and these personalities positively spill off the screen, bringing a little joy to your day while you sit there and scroll.

Dixie D'Amelio

@dixiedamelio puma x dixie is finally here!!! with new versions of puma’s rs-x, defy, and mayze. link in bio to shop at @footlocker @champssports original sound - dixie

Boasting more than 57 million followers, the elder D’Amelio sister brings a fashion-forward angle to her TikTok stream. Her sense of style is entirely modern, mixing comfy silhouettes with clean lines and a minimalistic color palette. She and sister Charli launched their own line called Social Tourist, in collaboration with Hollister, and Dixie models each drop between cute lifestyle videos and dance bits. She also recently launched her own shoe with Puma, and she frequently showcases fashion inspo for every moment of your day, whether you’re looking for something dramatic and experimental, or just want to do a TikTok dance in your sweats.

Brittany Xavier

“Daily vlogs, fashion and my lil fam.” That’s what Brittany Xavier brings to her 5.1 million followers on TikTok. The stylish mom of both a teenager and a toddler balances her feed with beauty tips, outfit-of-the-day breakdowns, and recommendations for how to get the look at any price point. She even shares some looks for baby, too! Her style is modern and minimal, with plenty of athleisure looks to fit an active lifestyle, but she adds chic sparkle to class it up.

Nava Rose

The self-proclaimed “girl with too many clothes,” Nava Rose shares her passion for DIY with her 5.8 million followers. Her style is colorful and eclectic, great inspiration for those who are a bit adventurous and aren’t afraid to stand out. She recently swore off fast fashion and rededicated herself to thrifting and sourcing vintage looks, then putting her own twist on things with DIY updates. Follow her to learn how to hone your own unique style and turn everyday pieces into stunning statements.

Wisdom Kaye

Who is “the best dressed man on TikTok?” According to Vogue magazine, that’s Wisdom Kaye. The fashion stylist and consultant brings a keen eye for modern fashion to his 9.5 million followers, showcasing his favorite looks from designer collections, putting outfits together based on comments, and having fun curating looks for different superheroes and Harry Potter characters; silly stuff like that. While he definitely knows how to rock a good ‘fit—and isn’t afraid to curate looks for both everyday and edgy statements, Wisdom really teaches us that a friendly and bright personality is always the best accessory.

Chriselle Lim

Step behind the curtain into the world of high fashion with Chriselle Lim. She recently took her 2.8 million followers to Paris Fashion Week, sharing the view from her front-row seat at shows by Rick Owns and Givenchy, while putting us in the passenger seat to catch a feel for how chaotic and fun it can be. Lim also shares a lot of “get ready with me” (GRWM) videos and style advice breakdowns, so you can figure out how to best compose an outfit with what you’ve already got in your closet.

Mia Maple

@realiomiamaples was bored so I turned this thrifted $0.70 pillowcase into a corset Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Wanna learn how to turn a thrift store pillowcase into a corset? Mia Maples is that crafty style queen with the knowledge to turn cheap vintage finds into unforgettable looks. She boasts millions of subscribers on YouTube, but her TikTok is just as juicy with style tips, sewing showcases and more. Her style is colorful, fresh and clean with a playful and feminine lean. This is some summertime feel good content, and you’re sure to walk away with tons of inspiration.

Lauren Wolfe

Trend alert! You must be following Lauren Wolfe if you want to be up on all the latest fashionable fun, whether that’s how to get the perfect settings on your retro digital camera or how to accessorize your look for this year’s Coachella festival. With nearly a million followers on TikTok, Wolfe is working hard to bring you the best curated style content on the ‘net, and she’s having lots of fun and traveling the world while she’s doing it.

Noen Eubanks

Male model Neon Eubanks brings a fun personality and funky style to his TikTok scroll. Come with him as he walks in the latest collection for Miu Miu, cuddle with Neon’s adorable cat, and make time for nerdy video game fun. His style brings a bit of goth/punk edge and can either go all-out alternative or just dressed-down for everyday.

Rocky Barnes

“Hi guys! Good morning. Time to get dressed.” That’s how Rocky Barnes starts all her GRWM videos, but rather than just putting on a cute outfit and giving you a twirl while a popular TikTok song plays in the background, Barnes actually breaks down the looks and explains verbally why and how she’s styling a look the way she is. She tells you about her day ahead and where she’s going, then she gets into the nitty gritty of the look. It’s like having a stylist in your house! Now you just have to take that advice and run with it.

Hannah Schlenker

If you want an account that’s real and not too polished, young and fashionable TikTokker Hannah Schlenker’s feed is full of GRWM content, shopping hauls and verbalized styling advice that feels like hanging out with your bestie in her room. She’s just a 20-year-old living her best life, and her style is approachable and ready for everyday fun.

Feeling cute? Don’t delete later, just get out there and strut your stuff! If you’re ready to stop scrolling and get to shopping, we suggest checking out these fantastic fashion apps. You can get the look without even getting off that couch!