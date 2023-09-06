Farrow & Ball Debuts A Vibrant Collab With Style Star Christopher John Rogers

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Home & Real Estate

Farrow & Ball launches a vibrant collaboration with style star Christopher John Rogers packed with playful print wallpapers and perfect paint hues.



Walls in Liquorice No.CB10

“We firmly believe there are no set rules when it comes to decorating your home,” offers Charlotte Cosby, creative director at Farrow & Ball. “Do what you love, what makes you happy, in your space,” she offers. Enter Carte Blanche, the new capsule collection from posh paint and wallpaper maker Farrow & Ball, created in partnership with celebrated fashion designer Christopher John Rogers.



Colorblocking in shades of Blue Maize No.CB11, Pea Flower Tea No.CB12, Lobster No.CB7 and Shallot No.CB3

Rogers worked closely with Cosby, carefully crafting the collection over 18 months and meticulously creating the colors and paper designs at the brand’s Dorset, U.K., factory. The Carte Blanche collection marks a bold progression for the brand, being the second guest designer palette, following its earlier capsule with Kelly Wearstler in 2021. It also marks the second time the brand has delved into wallpaper collaboration.



Charlotte Cosby, creative director at Farrow & Ball, with celebrated fashion designer Christopher John Rogers

“Carte Blanche is all about finding freedom to create a personal look and enjoying the process,” says Cosby. “The palette has 12 colors, and for the first time, we’ve included our wallpapers in the collaboration too, which are printed with our own paint as always, but this time exclusively using the Carte Blanche colors. Whether your scheme leads with color, neutrals or pattern, there are so many possibilities, and I’m excited to see how people bring it to life in their homes.”



Check wallpaper in Au Lait No.CB9, Roasted Macadamia No.CB2 and Sardine No.CB8

The collection unveils a palette of 12 artful paint shades—a blend of four structural neutrals punctuated with eight bold statement shades. To accompany these are three playful wallpaper prints, enhancing the range to a symphony of hues and patterns. The paint takes inspiration from tender childhood memories of food and kinship, painting a vibrant picture of familiar warmth and endearing nostalgia—rich with the flavors of home. Shallot, a cheerful pink, nods to a sweeter member of the allium family widely used in Cajun cuisine. Cardamom offers a rich brown inspired by the warming, global spice. Raw Tomatillo, a verdant green, pays homage to the fried green tomatoes made by a beloved grandmother.



Stripe wallpaper in Au Lait No.CB9, Shallot No.CB3 and Romesco No.CB4

The inspirations for the wallpapers are hinged on the versatile treasures of Rogers’ collection, Bauhaus textiles and the timeless charm of classic interior design. “Colors, and the feelings that I get from them, are always my starting point when working, so when Farrow & Ball reached out regarding the collaboration, it seemed like the most natural fit,” Rogers says. “He treats it so tenderly, and the result can be a beautifully tempered explosion or a slick, confident splash,” says Cosby of Rogers’ use of color. “His lines are impeccable, and you can’t help but be drawn to the exquisite quality of his pieces, a key reason he felt like such a natural partner for us. It’s been incredible to work with Christopher because craft and attention to detail are intrinsic to both of our processes, so I always knew this collaboration was going to be something special.”

For Rogers, the crossover was organic. “I really think both should be about capturing the nuances and idiosyncrasies of the person (or people) living in them,” says Rogers when asked how dressing a room is similar to fashion. “I find interiors and fashion to be the most exciting when there’s a true sense of specificity being presented, and when those aesthetic choices can’t be easily replicated because they’re so personal.”



Dot wallpaper in Romesco No.CB4 and Shallot No.CB3

“The collection has beautiful, strong, vibrant shades for people who want a bold scheme, or more neutral, soft er options for people looking to create a calm oasis,” says Cosby. “We would never want to be prescriptive about how color or pattern should be used in a home.” In other words, go ahead and give yourself carte blanche to color your world.