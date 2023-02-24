Immerse Yourself In The Futuristic Fantasy Lab

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature



As the first Fantasy Lab to open in the United States

Find yourself in a world of dreams at Fashion Show Las Vegas’ new Fantasy Lab.



the 16,000-square-foot exhibit at Fashion Show Las Vegas features seven different rooms.

Now open at Fashion Show Las Vegas (fslv.com), Fantasy Lab (fantasylablv.com) is Las Vegas’ latest immersive art experience, where guests are invited to explore seven imaginative rooms. Its opening exhibit, Time to Dream, transports visitors through a roughly one-hour journey of light, sound and technology that ranges from the zany Circus Room to the psychedelic Kaleidoscope Room to the breathtaking Stars Room, where the heavens are revealed in all their glittering glory. “At Fantasy Lab, we believe in the future from our childhood, one where technology brings people together and bridges gaps in culture and language,” says founder Ricardo Franco, who launched the first Fantasy Lab in Mexico City. “We believe in a world where technology provides hope and connection, not disenchantment and isolation, and we’re doing our part to make it a reality.” Open seven days per week, attendees will also find a full-service restaurant and bar to enjoy while visiting the vibrant space. “We wanted to bring Mexico to Las Vegas and showcase our incredible original immersive experience and concept,” adds Franco. “We are so excited to continue to share our creation with new audiences.” A dream come true, indeed.



