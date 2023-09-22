Your Invitation to Las Vegas' Fall Culinary Events

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Food & Drink Feature Food and Drink Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Apple News Eat

The Las Vegas culinary scene is on fire with exclusive anniversary soirees and anticipated restaurant openings. Here’s a taste of what’s to come.



Picasso will celebrate Bellagio Resort & Casino’s 25th anniversary with a celebrity chef dinner on Oct. 14. PHOTO BY ANTHONY MAIR

AN ANNIVERSARY AFFAIR

Toast the 25th anniversary of Bellagio Resort & Casino Oct. 13 through 15 with a culinary extravaganza to remember. Priced at $10,000 per person, this exclusive epicurean weekend kicks off Friday, Oct. 13 with a Pappy Van Winkle tasting at The Vault. On Saturday evening, join worldrenowned chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Michael Mina and Julian Serrano for a four-course, wine-paired dinner at Picasso that will mark the first time the culinary masterminds have come together. Finally, hang with Wolfgang Puck at an exclusive brunch at Spago as the Bellagio Fountains dance and specialty cocktails are poured. Le Cirque, Picasso, Michael Mina Bellagio and Petrossian Bar will also offer anniversary menus, caviar specials and unique beverages all month long. Cheers!

Party with chef Nobu Matsuhisa Oct. 27 at Caesars Palace. PHOTO COURTESY OF CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT

A PERFECT 10

Caesars Palace and Nobu Hospitality are throwing a party to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the world’s first Nobu Hotel—with chef Nobu Matsuhisa himself. Priced at $500 per person, the exclusive soiree will take place on Friday, Oct. 27, where tray-passed appetizers, ice sculpture displays, teppanyaki dishes and a sushi bar will honor 10 of Nobu’s North American hotels. Come hungry!

IT’S ALL GREEK

With four Las Vegas restaurants under his belt, James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina will open his fifth culinary concept on the Strip, his second at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Enter Orla, Mina’s love letter to his Egyptian roots that will mark the first time the chef has produced a restaurant focused on Mediterranean, Greek and Middle Eastern flavors. Meaning “golden princess” in Greek, Orla is set to bring seafood-focused fare to diners this winter. The royal treatment awaits!



Wish You Were Here Group’s Leoncito will open at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa this month. PHOTO COURTESY OF WISH YOU WERE HERE GROUP

TACO THE TOWN

Joining Kassi Beach House and Rouge Room, Leoncito is the latest concept from Wish You Were Here Group. Opening this month at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in the former Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar space, the modern Mexican hot spot will offer cuisine that pays homage to Mexico’s myriad regions across weekend brunch, lunch and dinner. Expect a generous selection of craft tequila and mezcal to pack a punch in artisanal cocktails that are sure to get the fiesta started. leoncitolv.com; redrockresort.com