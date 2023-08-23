8 Festive Fall Cocktails To Celebrate the Season

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Food & Drink

There’s a crisp feeling in the air, leaves are starting to turn golden brown, and we’re in the mood to get cozy.

Fall is a truly spectacular season, and it’s best when paired with a delicious drink. Next time you put on your favorite sweater and enjoy an evening by the fire, pair it with one of these delightfully cozy autumn cocktails.

The Macallan Cobbler

Move over, pumpkin spice. Ripe apples are one of the best parts of fall, and you can harness that sweetness with this delicious cocktail recipe from Macallan Scotch whisky.

Ingredients:

40ml Double Cask 12 Years Old

10ml lemon juice

20ml freshly pressed apple juice

5ml elderflower cordial

Garnish with a fruit and mint sprig

Directions: Add ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice and top with soda water.

Patrón Silver Ranch Water

If you’re celebrating the season in the southern States, you might still want something refreshing. This ranch water cocktail recipe from Patrón hits all the right notes.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.75 oz lime juice

12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water

.75 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur (optional)

Directions: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine.

Vampires of Perthshire

This delightful recipe from Aberfeldy distillery in Perthshire, Scotland, uses single malt whiskey, apple cider and orange bitters to conjure a smooth, spicy and slightly-spooky sip.

Ingredients

2 oz Aberfeldy 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

¼ oz apple cider syrup

¼ oz Averna

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to a glass and stir. Express oil of an orange peel and garnish.

Fallin’ For You

Lambay Irish Whiskey invites you to kick back with this apple and ginger-flavored delight, full of fall flavors to tickle your fancy. Show off for guests during your autumn festivities with this beauty.

Ingredients

Ginger Spice Syrup:

¾ cup sliced ginger

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

Cocktail:

2 oz Lambay Small Batch Blend

1 oz unfiltered/ cloudy apple juice

1 oz lemon juice

⅔ oz ginger syrup

4 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Garnish: apple fan

Directions

Add all ingredients except bitters to shaker with ice Shake then strain over ice into highball Dash bitters on top of cocktail then garnish. For Ginger Spice Syrup: Add all ingredients to a small saucepan Bring to medium heat then stir until sugar is dissolved Remove from heat and cool then strain.

Ginger Lambay Spritz

Now that you've made that ginger spice syrup, use it on another tasty treat with Lambay's sparkling and refreshing ginger-spice spritz.

Ingredients

2oz Lambay Small Batch Blend

1oz ginger spice syrup

½ oz lemon juice

Top with sparkling wine/dry prosecco

Garnish lemon twist/cinnamon stick/rosemary

Directions

Add Lambay Small Batch, ginger spice syrup, and lemon juice to a shaker. Shake then strain over ice into a tall wine glass/or goblet. Top with prosecco then garnish to your liking.

Villa One Blood Orange Cocktail

Why should whiskey have all the fun? This tequila cocktail from Nick Jonas and John Varvatos’ company Villa One uses blood orange and fresh-squeezed lemon juice to send a shiver of deliciousness up your spine. Hat tip to Villa One ambassador Braxton Overgaauw for creating this recipe.

Ingredients

2 oz Villa One Silver

1½ oz blood orange juice

¾ oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

¾ oz date syrup 1:1 ratio

½ oz liquor 43

2 dashes orange bitters

1 dash angostura

Directions

Shake and serve over ice. Garnish with a blood orange slice.

Kilkea Wizard

Take a trip to Ireland with this deep-flavored cocktail from Kilkea Castle. Devised by Kilkea’s master mixologist David Pedro, the Kilkea Wizard uses citrus and brown sugar with prosecco for a well-balanced cocktail that comes with a fun grape garnish. It might just inspire you to book a stay in Kilkea Castle, 45 minutes from the Dublin airport.

Ingredients

3 c. red or black seedless grapes, divided (per serving)

¼ c. brown sugar

2 tbsp. grated fresh ginger plus one 3-inch piece of ginger, thinly sliced

1 750-mL bottle prosecco and two measures of pomegranate

Directions

Mix sugar, prosecco and pomegranate together in large bowl. Serve over ice, and garnish with grapes.

Amber Martini

Bombay Sapphire gin comes into play with this easy-to-recreate cocktail that brings all the colors of autumn to life in a glass.

Ingredients

2 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

1 oz Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Ambrato

2 drops of orange bitter

Directions

Stir all ingredients gently over ice in a shaker and strain into a martini glass.

Now that you're ready for all the autumnal fun, pair your perfect cocktail with a trendy fall handbag, or showcase your perfect fall manicure with one of these top nail designs.