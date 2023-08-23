8 Festive Fall Cocktails To Celebrate the Season

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | August 23, 2023 | Food & Drink
There’s a crisp feeling in the air, leaves are starting to turn golden brown, and we’re in the mood to get cozy.
Fall is a truly spectacular season, and it’s best when paired with a delicious drink. Next time you put on your favorite sweater and enjoy an evening by the fire, pair it with one of these delightfully cozy autumn cocktails.
Move over, pumpkin spice. Ripe apples are one of the best parts of fall, and you can harness that sweetness with this delicious cocktail recipe from Macallan Scotch whisky.
Ingredients:
Directions: Add ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a highball glass filled with crushed ice and top with soda water.
If you’re celebrating the season in the southern States, you might still want something refreshing. This ranch water cocktail recipe from Patrón hits all the right notes.
Ingredients:
Directions: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine.
This delightful recipe from Aberfeldy distillery in Perthshire, Scotland, uses single malt whiskey, apple cider and orange bitters to conjure a smooth, spicy and slightly-spooky sip.
Ingredients
Directions
Add all ingredients to a glass and stir. Express oil of an orange peel and garnish.
Lambay Irish Whiskey invites you to kick back with this apple and ginger-flavored delight, full of fall flavors to tickle your fancy. Show off for guests during your autumn festivities with this beauty.
Ingredients
Ginger Spice Syrup:
Cocktail:
Directions
Add all ingredients except bitters to shaker with ice Shake then strain over ice into highball Dash bitters on top of cocktail then garnish. For Ginger Spice Syrup: Add all ingredients to a small saucepan Bring to medium heat then stir until sugar is dissolved Remove from heat and cool then strain.
Now that you've made that ginger spice syrup, use it on another tasty treat with Lambay's sparkling and refreshing ginger-spice spritz.
Ingredients
Directions
Add Lambay Small Batch, ginger spice syrup, and lemon juice to a shaker. Shake then strain over ice into a tall wine glass/or goblet. Top with prosecco then garnish to your liking.
Why should whiskey have all the fun? This tequila cocktail from Nick Jonas and John Varvatos’ company Villa One uses blood orange and fresh-squeezed lemon juice to send a shiver of deliciousness up your spine. Hat tip to Villa One ambassador Braxton Overgaauw for creating this recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Shake and serve over ice. Garnish with a blood orange slice.
Take a trip to Ireland with this deep-flavored cocktail from Kilkea Castle. Devised by Kilkea’s master mixologist David Pedro, the Kilkea Wizard uses citrus and brown sugar with prosecco for a well-balanced cocktail that comes with a fun grape garnish. It might just inspire you to book a stay in Kilkea Castle, 45 minutes from the Dublin airport.
Ingredients
Directions
Mix sugar, prosecco and pomegranate together in large bowl. Serve over ice, and garnish with grapes.
Bombay Sapphire gin comes into play with this easy-to-recreate cocktail that brings all the colors of autumn to life in a glass.
Ingredients
Directions
Stir all ingredients gently over ice in a shaker and strain into a martini glass.
Photography by: Courtesy of Macallan; Courtesy of Aberfeldy; Courtesy of Lambay Irish Whiskey; Courtesy of Villa One; Courtesy of Kilkea Castle; Courtesy of Martini & Rossi