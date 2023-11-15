The Stars Headlining Formula 1 Las Vegas' Opening Ceremony
By Allison Mitchell|November 15, 2023
It’s nearly time for the 3.8-mile Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit to start heating up, and the stars will be out to celebrate during the official opening ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Here are the 13 acts (and counting!) that have been announced.
J Balvin will take the stage on Wednesday, Nov. 15. PHOTO BY PARI DUKOVIC
For the night’s entertainment, viewers will enjoy performances by Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, John Legend, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Will.I.Am, Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil.
Kylie Minogue will join 12 other acts during Formula 1 Las Vegas' Opening Ceremony event. PHOTO BY ERIK MELVIN