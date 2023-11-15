The Stars Headlining Formula 1 Las Vegas' Opening Ceremony

Culture, Feature, Parties, Events, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, Music, Apple News,

It’s nearly time for the 3.8-mile Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit to start heating up, and the stars will be out to celebrate during the official opening ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Here are the 13 acts (and counting!) that have been announced.

J Balvin will take the stage on Wednesday, Nov. 15. PHOTO BY PARI DUKOVIC

Kicking off at 6:30 p.m., the opening ceremonies can be enjoyed from the Wynn Grid Club, Paddock Club, Skybox or Heineken Silver Main Grandstands.

For the night’s entertainment, viewers will enjoy performances by Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Kylie Minogue, John Legend, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Will.I.Am, Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil.

Kylie Minogue will join 12 other acts during Formula 1 Las Vegas' Opening Ceremony event. PHOTO BY ERIK MELVIN

Nearly 30,000 F1 fans are expected to attend the opening event, and you can be one of them by purchasing tickets here. If a ticket to the main three-day event is what you're after, you can also purchase a variety of packages here. Va-va-vroom!